Dangal actress Zaira Wasim extends heartfelt condolences on Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing away; ‘Utterly speechless’

The Indian film industry was in shock when the news of Suhani Bhatnagar, the actress who played the role of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster film Dangal, tragically left for her heavenly adobe at the age of 19. Several stars and actors who worked with her on the film extended their heartfelt condolences on the star's passing away. A while ago, former actress Zaira Wasim mourned Suhani's passing away.

Suhani Bhatnagar was seen in Nitesh Tiwari's biographical sports drama film Dangal as child Babita Kumari Phogat. But sadly, the actress passed away. Taking to her Instagram stories, Zaira Wasim, who portrayed young Geeta Phogat in the film, expressed her shock on hearing the news.

She penned, "I am shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar's passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences." (sic)

While speaking to the Bombay Times, Zaira also said that after reading about the heartbreaking news, she couldn't get her head around it. "I wish this was a rumour I hope this was false. The moment I heard the news, I had a flashback of all the great time we spent. She was such a good soul, and we had such great memories. I cannot imagine what her parents must be going through. I pray they find the strength," the former actress quipped.

Taking to Instagram, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

Acclaimed Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, on whose life the film was based, took to social media and dropped a collage of the late actress. She expressed her emotions in Hindi and penned, "It is very sad that Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed my childhood role in the film Dangal, has passed away at such a young age. I can't believe it; I'm shocked by this news!! May God grant peace to the departed soul, and may the entire family and fans find the strength to bear this loss in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

