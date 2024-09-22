Daughter’s Day 2024: Karan Johar posts endearing video ft Roohi and Yash celebrating ‘equality’; latter’s ‘short speech’ steals the show

Karan Johar is not only a profound filmmaker but also a proud father to two kids-Yash and Roohi. On the occasion of daughter’s day, the Devara producer shared the most adorable video celebrating the special day.

Today, on September 22, Karan Johar hopped onto his Instagram handle and posted an aww-so-cute video featuring his little munchkins, Yash and Roohi. They were seen sitting in front of a scrumptious chocolate cake with their names mentioned on it.

The filmmaker who was behind the camera was heard saying, "Okay so we’re celebrating daughter’s and son’s day." In response to this, Karan’s daughter who was holding spoons in her hand cutely expressed her wish, stating, "I want you to be my dada every day." Elated by this, KJo replied, "I am your dada every day" and then Karan pans the camera towards his son who kept it short saying, "Ditto" leaving Johar surprised as he said, "God!!"

Several netizens reacted to the post and especially Yash’s cute gesture. A user wrote, "yash short speech. Ditto" another fan gushed "Ufffff Toooo Cute" while a third user wrote, "But Yash is a show stealer"

The post was accompanied by a heart-warming caption that read, "Equality…. Something I believe in very strongly…. and something that has been inculcated in me by my progressive and liberal mother… my father too was a proud feminist… he may not have been able to completely comprehend or articulate the phenomena of empowerment but his actions more than reiterated his core beliefs…"

"Have at a tiny age tried to bring that value system as a parent! We all wear pink ! We all wear blue! We tie each other Rakhi on the auspicious Raksha Bandhan day and we celebrate sons and daughters on every day … we try… best any parent can do… but baby steps can make full grown morality changes in our emotional eco system…. Here’s to compassion and to human empathy!," he further added.

On the professional front, Karan is looking forward to the release of his South venture, Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the pipeline being made under his production banner.

