When Kartik Aaryan reminded Shilpa Shetty of ‘younger Akshay Kumar’ in Super Dancer Chapter 3: THROWBACK

The viewers immensely loved Super Dancer Chapter 3. The show had many candid moments that grabbed the attention of the media and viewers. Let's revisit the time when Shilpa Shetty gave a massive compliment to Kartik Aaryan, who visited the sets along with Kriti Sanon to promote his movie Luka Chupi.

As Kartik Aaryan was seated next to Shilpa Shetty, she mentioned that he was reminding him of someone. When persuaded, she revealed that Kartik reminds him of younger Akshay Kumar. Shilpa Shetty said, "KA reminds me of AK. Haa matlab the younger Akshay Kumar. Pandhra saal pehle waala Akshay Kumar. That's a huge compliment. Yeh woh charm ke saath aate hai jo charm ke saath woh aate they atleast. (The 15-year-old version of Akshay Kumar. He gets the same charm that he used to get)."

Take a look at the video of Shilpa Shetty's compliment for Kartik Aaryan here:

Shilpa Shetty's compliment left Kartik Aaryan blushing. Kriti Sanon added that it was a huge compliment. Aaryan, who is known to be Akshay Kumar's biggest fan, seconded with Sanon.

If gossip mills are to be believed, Shilpa and Akshay were linked up at various times during the 90s.

Kartik Aaryan is often compared to Akshay Kumar for his acting chops. When Aaryan was featured in Bhoolbhulaiya 2, a project where he had to fill Akshay Kumar's big shoes, the film's resounding success only validated the fact that Kartik has emerged as a bankable actor in the industry, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his future projects.

Coming back to Super Dancer Chapter 3, a popular dance reality show, Geeta Kapur, known for her choreography in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty, a renowned actress, and Anurag Basu, an acclaimed filmmaker, judged the show. Six-year-old Rupsa Batabyal won the show, impressing the judges with her exceptional talent.

