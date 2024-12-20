Decoding Salman Khan's lavish lifestyle, wealth and Rs 2900 crore net worth: Expensive properties in Mumbai & Dubai, luxury car collection, brand endorsements and more

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's most iconic and bankable stars, began his cinematic journey with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988) and gained fame with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Known for his versatility, Khan has also made a mark as a television host on Bigg Boss and a philanthropist through the Being Human Foundation.

With a career filled with awards and global recognition, Salman Khan's estimated net worth in 2024 is approximately Rs 2,900 crore. He remains a dominant force in Indian cinema and a favorite among fans worldwide. Scroll down to look at Khan’s extravagant lifestyle, assets, wealth, and more!

Salman Khan's Net Worth

With a prolific and successful career in Bollywood, Khan has been able to command high fees for his movies and shows. Here’s an estimated year-wise net worth of Salman Khan:

Year Estimated Net Worth Approximately 2024 $350 Million 2023 $340 Million 2022 $370 Million 2021 $350 Million 2020 $300 Million

Brands Owned by Salman Khan

One of Bollywood's biggest stars, Salman Khan, has expanded his influence beyond cinema through brand ownership and endorsements.

Clothing Line

He owns the popular clothing label Being Human, which supports charitable causes. The clothing line was launched in 2013.

Fitness Equipment Line

Khan also owns Being Strong, a fitness equipment line, and SK-27 Gym, which was launched in 2020 and now has over 300 branches across India.

Advertisement

Personal Care Brand

Khan's endorsement portfolio includes top brands like FRSH, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Relaxo, Dixcy Scott, Realme, Somany Ceramics, Navratna Oil, Chlormint, Britannia's Tiger biscuits, Red Tape Shoes, Realme, Link Locks, Lux Venu and Wheel.

Recently, he became the face of GRM's 10X Basmati Rice and was named the brand ambassador for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup.

Production House

The Dabangg actor also has his own production house, Salman Khan Films, and has produced several films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Race 3, Bharat, and many more.

Investments

Salman has invested in Chingari, a short video platform. The homegrown video app announced Khan as their global ambassador and investor in 2021.

Real Estate

The Ek Tha Tiger actor has amassed a significant real estate portfolio both in India and abroad. His primary residence is a luxurious triplex apartment in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra West, Mumbai, valued at approximately Rs 100-150 crore.

Advertisement

In addition to his Mumbai residence, Khan owns a sprawling 150-acre farmhouse named Arpita Farms in Panvel, Maharashtra. This property features amenities such as a swimming pool, an art room, and horse stables.

The Kick actor also owns a beach house in Gorai, Mumbai, estimated at Rs 100 crore. The 5-BHK beach house features a gym, theatre, bike arena, and swimming pool.

He also owns an apartment in the Burj Pacific Towers in Dubai, though specific details and valuation are not publicly disclosed.

Furthermore, Khan has invested in commercial real estate, including a property on Linking Road in Mumbai, purchased in 2012 for approximately Rs 120 crore. This property has been leased to various tenants over the years, with the current tenant, Food Square, reportedly paying a monthly rent of Rs 1 crore.

Cars and Bikes

Salman Khan owns an impressive fleet of high-end vehicles. His collection includes a BMW X6, priced between Rs 94.15 lakhs and Rs 1.26 crore, and a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.41 crore.

Advertisement

According to Lifestyle Asia, he also owns a Bulletproof Nissan Patrol, a premium Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which costs Rs 1.33 to Rs 2.73 crore.

The actor’s collection features the powerful Audi RS7, valued at Rs 1.52 to Rs 1.65 crore, and a Range Rover Vogue Autobiography, with prices starting at Rs 1.82 crore.

Khan’s other prized possessions include a Mercedes-Benz AMG GL worth Rs 1.76 crore, an Audi Q7 (Rs 71.09 to Rs 82.08 lakhs), a Porsche Cayenne GTS priced at Rs 1.70 crore, and a Lexus LS starting at Rs 1.77 crore.

He also owns an impressive collection of bikes including Suzuki Hayabusa, Yamaha R1, and Suzuki Intruder M1800 RZ.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Salman Khan has an exciting lineup of movies, including Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar , Kick 2, a special cameo in Baby John, and he is reportedly set to appear in Tiger vs Pathaan, Mission Chulbul Singham, and an untitled project with director Atlee.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by Lifestyle Asia, GQ India, Times Of India, Live Mint, Timesdrive.in, and Financial Express. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jab We Met Reunion: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor make netizens nostalgic by attending Taimur, Jeh, Misha and Zayn's annual day event; WATCH