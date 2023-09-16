EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan give thumbs up to Tiger vs Pathaan; Filming begins in March 2024

Pinkvilla was the first to report in 2022 that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are teaming up for India’s biggest action film produced by YRF. Soon after, we were again the only ones to inform our readers that the YRF film will be a face-off between Salman and SRK titled Tiger vs. Pathaan, and will go on floors in 2024 (Read Here). And now, we have exclusively learnt that the two giants have been narrated the script of Tiger Vs Pathaan by Aditya Chopra in two separate meetings more than a month back.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan ready for an epic face-off in Tiger vs Pathaan

“The script was narrated to SRK and Salman separately in different meetings by Aditya Chopra and it has been an instant thumbs up for both the giants. Tiger vs Pathaan will unleash a different dynamic of two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both Salman and Shah Rukh are excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial,” revealed a source close to the development. The script for Tiger vs. Pathaan is officially locked.

There were reports circulating in the media about a joint narration for SRK and Salman at YRF, however, sources confirm that it has been an individual and independent narration to both of them in August. “With things being locked on the paper, the team of Tiger vs Pathaan will start the prep work from November this year, after the release of Tiger 3 in Diwali. It’s going to be a prolonged 5-month prep for the film, before taking it on floors in March 2024,” the source added.

Salman Khan and SRK to start Tiger vs Pathaan from March 2024

According to the source, the Tiger vs Pathaan script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi Cinema gave the go-ahead. “It’s a huge milestone for the banner because it marks a reunion of two giants from Indian Cinema on a full-fledged film 30 years after their first collaboration on Karan Arjun. The union of Salman and SRK warrants a strong script, and post the positive feedback in the individual narrations, Aditya Chopra and the team are now all set to take the film on floors by March/April. The team is confident that Tiger vs Pathaan will live onto the mammoth expectations of the audience,” the source concluded.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Tiger vs Pathaan is touted to be the biggest film of Indian Cinema and is a part of the YRF Spy Universe that kicked off with the Tiger Franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and continued with War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Then came the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, which rewrote all box office records. The franchise holds a 100 percent blockbuster track record and is all gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 next in Diwali. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

