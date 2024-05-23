Deepika Padukone shot Lahu Munh Lag Gaya for 11 days despite bruises, tapes and pain in her feet, recalls Sharad Kelkar

Deepika Padukone might be one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood but that does not stop her from being sweet and helpful towards her co-stars. Ram Leela was one of the best films of her career and we saw her doing some intense Garba in that film.

But did you know, the actress despite being injured herself, helped her co-star Sharad Kelkar master his steps? In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the dance shoot of Lahu Munh Lag Gaya and gave some insights about the Pathaan actress’ dedication.

Sharad Kelkar recalls Deepika Padukone helping him

Talking to Filmygyan, Sharad Kelkar recalled an incident while shooting with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the sets of Ram Leela. He narrated an incident that happened while shooting for Lahu Munh Lag Gaya. He stated that because of the actress’ gesture towards him, he respects her a lot.

Sharad revealed that he had undergone knee surgery at the time when they were shooting for Lahun Munh Lag Gaya which required him to do a lot of garba for which he had to sit down as well. His physiotherapist had strictly asked him not to sit down and he was not able to dance. The actor saw Deepika dancing barefoot with full bruises on her feet. "Full tape bandh ke usne 11 din shoot kiya tha pain me," stated Sharad. (She danced with tapes around her foot for 11 days, despite being in pain).

Sharad then revealed that he was not able to get one step. One day during the lunch break, Deepika stayed back and taught him and motivated him to do it. After this somehow, he managed to do the step. The actor said, “She was damn sweet. Uski koi zaroorat nahi thi mujhe sikhane ki wo bhi itne dard me hai, uske pairo me pattiya lagi hai.”

Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with her upcoming blockbuster Singham Again, wherein she portrays the character of Lady Singham. This film marks the third installment of the Singham franchise and the fifth addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from this, the actress has the Pan India film Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Currently, she is enjoying her pregnancy and seems to have taken a break from work.

