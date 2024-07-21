Did Ananya Panday and Hardik Pandya follow each other on Instagram days after dancing together at Anant-Radhika’s wedding?

It was just a couple of days back that Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya announced separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovic. Meanwhile, a video of him dancing with Ananya Panday at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has taken the internet by storm. On the other hand, fans were quick to notice the two following each other on Instagram as well.

Ananya Panday and Hardik Pandya dance their heart out at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The wedding of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant took over the internet. While there have been a myriad of viral pictures and videos from the star-studded affair, fans have been going gaga over the viral video featuring Ananya Panday and Hardik Pandya dancing together on the special occasion.

In the viral video, the two were seen dancing joyfully together along with Ranveer Singh on his superhit track, Aankh Maarey from the movie Simmba. The short clip is enough to testify to their close bond and chemistry. Their energetic dance moves not only proved their comfort in each other’s company but also caught the attention of many.

Take a look

Hardik Pandya and Ananya Pandya follow each other on Instagram

Additionally, days after the wedding, fans pointed out the fact that the cricketer and Ananya have started following each other on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce their separation

It was just a couple of days back on July 18, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic took to their respective social media handles to announce their separation. The couple turned off the comments section and dropped an official post.

In a long note, the couple revealed that after four years of being together, they decided to "mutually part ways". It was also stated that they tried their best but considered their separation "in the best interest" of both.

Calling it a "tough decision" following the joy, mutual respect, and companionship they enjoyed together, Natasa and Hardik affirmed their commitment to co-parenting, stating, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.”

Take a look

A day before making their separation official, Natasa was spotted at the airport as she left for her hometown Serbia with her son, Agastya. She has been consistently sharing pictures and videos of her delightful times on social media.

