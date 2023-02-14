Did Vijay Varma make his relationship official with Tamannaah Bhatia on Valentine's Day? Netizens believe so

Actor Vijay Varma , who won praises for his solid performance in Darlings last year, has shared a special post on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Recently, he hit headlines for his alleged romance with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The relationship rumours started doing the rounds after their intimate video from Goa surfaced on social media. The duo was reportedly spotted together celebrating New Year and kissing each other at a party. Today, he took to Instagram and shared a picture to celebrate Valentine's Day. Netizens think that Vijay has made his relationship official with Tamannaah.

Vijay took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with a red heart emoji. The picture features two pairs of feet facing each other. Interestingly, his picture grabbed everyone's attention and eagle-eyed netizens on Reddit were quick to point out that the other pair of feet is of Tamannaah 's. Her jacket is visible in the picture and they instantly found another picture of the actress holding the same jacket. Have a look:

Netizens were also seen reacting to the same. A fan wrote, "I actually ship them… they make a quirky & unexpected couple in the best way possible." Another user wrote, "I think they're just announcing the new lust stories movie which they both star in."

'Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are in a happy space'

Recently, a source told Pinkvilla that the duo is seeing each other and are in a 'happy space' currently. The source revealed, "Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film. They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space. Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust. They shot for it at the Mehboob Studios in Bandra for six days, and the film is currently in the post production stage. Lust Stories 2 was likely to be released around Valentine’s Day 2023, but it might get a bit postponed."