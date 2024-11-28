Ananya Panday reveals if Karan Johar ever tried to shield her against criticism; says 'he wants us to be in real-world...'

Ananya Panday is making waves with her recent performances, but when the actress made her debut, she was criticized for getting an easy way in. The star kid, whose debut film was backed by Karan Johar, recently quelled the speculations of getting shielded by the filmmaker. Contrary to popular belief, she revealed that he would rather have her to be in the real world and face challenges head-on.

In a candid conversation with Raj Shamai on his podcast show, the young actress shared that Karan Johar or his production house has never tried to protect her; rather, he wants her to get real-world exposure. She said, "He is very perceptive and very open, and he doesn't want to shield himself, so I didn't think he wants it for any of us, you know. He wants us to be in the real world and get as much exposure as possible."

When she was quizzed if the My Name Is Khan director tried to create a protective bubble around her, she quickly denied it. She stated, "Not at all. He is the first one to pop the bubble." She added that Johar never hesitates to speak his mind, and if he doesn't like any of her performance or interview statements, he is the first one to call and explain it to her straightforwardly.

Moreover, the Call Me Bae actress clarified that he is more of a supportive figure in her career who ensures he is there if she wants to share something or needs anything. But he doesn’t directs her decisions, and she appreciates his approach. Panday explained, "Rather than feeding us, ki yeh karna hai woh karna hai (telling us to do this or that), he's just there as a strong pillar of support."

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL co-starring Vihaan Samat. She will be next seen in an untitled film based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Madhavan. Moreover, she will also be seen in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya. Karan Johar backs both of her upcoming films.

