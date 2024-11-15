Salman Khan won’t join Rohit Shetty’s cop universe? Singham Again director reveals exciting details that you wouldn’t want to miss at any cost

Singham Again hit the big screens on November 1, 2024. The cop actioner features an ensemble star cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and others. The exciting part of the recently released film is Salman Khan's cameo in the post-credit scene. Director Rohit Shetty has revealed that Salman won't join Cop Universe and that Mission Chulbul Singham is a standalone film.

During his new interview with India Today, Rohit Shetty opened up about bringing Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham together on the screens. Shetty clarified that the iconic characters belong to separate worlds and Mission Chulbul Singham would be a union of two universes meeting for one film.

The Singham Again director shared that they are two different intellectual properties that have never met. "Chulbul is not in the universe, nor is Singham going there. It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film," the filmmaker said.

Rohit Shetty further stated that Mission Chulbul Singham would be a "standalone film" and would take time to go on floors.

Talking about Salman Khan's cameo in Singham Again, Shetty emphasized that adding the superstar in a full-fledged sequence would be a "waste". He noted that the audience would believe it wasn't needed and it could have gone wrong. The director added that it was "better" to have Salman in a brief appearance in Ajay Devgn-starrer.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan's cameo in Singham Again featured him in his cop avatar as he delivered his iconic dialogue from the Dabangg series, "Swagat nahi karoge humara?" The recently released actioner also teased the audience with Salman and Ajay's collaboration, Mission Chulbul Singham.

In Singham Again, Ajay Devgn has reprised his role as DCP Bajirao Singham. Kareena Kapoor plays his wife, Avni Kamat. Arjun Kapoor is cast as the main antagonist, Danger Lanka who kidnaps Kareena's character in the movie.

The narrative of Shetty's latest directorial has references to the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The film also features Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It clashed with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.

