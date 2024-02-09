Did you notice Dharmendra’s name change in Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?

Since the release of the trailer for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljh Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, fans had been eagerly anticipating the film. Finally, after a long wait, the movie has hit theaters today and fans are absolutely loving the chemistry between the two lead actors. Besides the exciting new pairing of Shahid and Kriti, another thing that has grabbed everyone's attention is the name change of veteran star Dharmendra, who plays a crucial role in the film.

Dharmendra was born as Dharam Singh Deol

Surely all the Dharmendra fans out there must be quite surprised by the mention of his name change. From his debut in Bollywood with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960, we have always known him as Dharmendra until his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii. However, in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, fans noticed in the opening credits that his name was written as Dharmendra Singh Deol, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Dharmendra, for those who don't know, was actually born as Dharam Singh Deol. However, after spending countless years in the industry, the actor has recently made a surprising decision to include his middle and last name. Fans are left wondering about the reason behind this change, as the seasoned star hasn't made any official announcement regarding these alterations.

Kriti Sanon calls Dharmendra 'family man' as she talks about her working experience with him

At the press conference for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor spoke on various topics related to the film. During the event, Kriti shared her working experience with Dharmendra.

Praising the veteran actor, the Mimi actress said, "So, I just feel that he is a family man—so loving. He's got so much warmth and so much zest for life. Like when he is acting, he is really sharp, and he is just superb. Aur woh itna hasaate hain, inki improv itni bang on hai. Sometimes we forget our lines, and we are like, "Oh no, we can't do another take." He is lovely, and it's a pleasure to work with him."

Mira Rajput describes Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya as a laughter riot

Mira Rajput Kapoor shared her review of the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on her Instagram stories. She expressed, "Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart-touching message at the end...@kritisanon you were pitch-perfect! @shahidkapoor the OG Lover-boy, there's no one like you; you made my heart melt. DIL SE HASAAYA. STOMACH IS HURTING."

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Banzi 'thoroughly enjoyed' TBMAUJ

A while back, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram stories and shared a detailed review of the film. The Dhadak actor posted a happy photo of the lead stars with directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

He expressed, “TBMAUJ what a laugh riot! And such a deceptively clever and provocative film!” he continues by writing, “So much more than meets the eye! The conversation will linger beyond the theatre! Enjoyed thoroughly (accompanied by a red-heart emoji).”

@shahidkapoor what a priceless performer you are bhai. Can’t imagine anyone else bringing both the laughs and the depth the way you did. @kritisanon how incredibly you’ve aced such a tricky role! Sifra is iconic (accompanied by a robot emoji) @maddockfilms @i_aradhana @real.amijoshi,” he wrote on a concluding note.

