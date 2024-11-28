Diljit Dosanjh receives a special gift from Gulzar and the fan in him cannot contain happiness; PIC

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, currently captivating audiences with his Dil-Luminati Tour across India, is winning hearts not just for his electrifying performances but also for his genuine warmth toward fans. Amid the buzz, Diljit showcased his admiration for legendary poet Gulzar with a touching moment that stole the spotlight. The star recently received a special autograph from the renowned poet and couldn’t resist sharing the treasured keepsake on social media, proving his deep admiration for the lyricist and poet.

On November 28, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt moment—a photo of Gulzar’s book 89 Autumns of Poems. The legendary poet had penned a personal note for Diljit, signing it with, “Dear Diljit, with love & regards!” This special gesture from Gulzar left the singer-actor overjoyed, highlighting his admiration for the iconic writer.

The renowned singer recently thrilled fans by revealing the addition of a Mumbai concert to his Dil-Luminati Tour. Sharing the poster on Instagram, he excitedly wrote, "Finally, Mumbai added!" The much-awaited show is scheduled for December 19, with tickets available on Zomato Live starting November 22, 2024.

The singer-actor has earlier also added extra dates to his tour due to overwhelming demand. After captivating audiences in Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad, the tour continues to gain momentum.

What started with a grand opening in Delhi has seen stops in Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad, with Mumbai now set to witness the magic.

Before Diljit Dosanjh’s Hyderabad concert, the Telangana government issued a notice requesting him to refrain from performing songs referencing alcohol, drugs, or violence, and to avoid involving children in the show.

Addressing the issue during his Ahmedabad concert, Diljit offered a sharp response, declaring he would stop making songs about alcohol only if a nationwide ban was enforced, leaving fans buzzing over his bold stance.

In honor of Gulzar's remarkable nine-decade journey, 89 Autumns of Poems highlights a beautiful collaboration with Pavan K. Verma, who skillfully translated these poetic masterpieces.

Gulzar, a towering figure in Indian literature and cinema, embodies the pinnacle of artistic brilliance, transcending boundaries with his mastery of words. Celebrated for his evocative poetry, which offers profound insights into human nature, his shayaris continue to resonate with audiences of all generations. His verses, reflecting the many shades of life, have become timeless classics, forever etched in the hearts and minds of the nation.

