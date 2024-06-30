Does Saif Ali Khan have a secret Instagram account? Actor REVEALS

Saif Ali Khan is among those Bollywood stars who like to keep their lives private. The actor doesn’t even have a social media account. Nevertheless, the Devara actor dropped hints of having a secret account in a recent interview. He also revealed why he dislikes being on any social media platform.

Saif Ali Khan reveals having a secret Instagram account

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan revealed he is not only chilling in his downtime, rather he surfs social media through his undisclosed account. He said, “I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it.”

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he is not on social media

In addition to this, he also reflected his decision of being away from social media was an “instinctive reaction.” His idea stems from not wanting to present a “certain image online” or share things because that doesn’t come innately to him. The actor further expressed his happiness on not being approached to post things online considering he is not on social media.

The actor articulated his belief, stating that he doesn’t want to “get stuck” in a position where he has to post other people’s things. He asserted that he gets a “lot of peace and quiet” from the fact that nobody asks him to promote something on social media.

Despite having a social media account, Saif doesn’t want to be a digital enthusiast anytime soon. “It (Instagram) can be distracting and absorbing, and addictive as well,” he remarked.

Saif Ali Khan is hopeful of coming on social media some time in furture

Nevertheless, Khan acknowledges and respects the potential of social media for those enjoy posting and engaging as it allows people to reach larger audiences. The actor values his peacetime but doesn’t rule out stepping into the digital world.

“Never say never. I might join social media. Who knows!” he contemplates, adding, “I love taking pictures, I like recording things sometimes. So, if it’s a question of sharing it, I could well see myself doing that quite well,” he said.

Though the actor clarified it not happening anytime soon as he mentioned that the kind of lifestyle he has with his family, friends is “more than he could ever dreamt of” and doesn’t want himself more of it.

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

