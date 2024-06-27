Is Suriya and Janhvi Kapoor starrer movie Karna worth Rs 350 crores shelved by the makers?

The Suriya and Janhvi Kapoor starrer movie Karna, directed by Rang De Basanti’s Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, has apparently been shelved by the makers. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film has been canceled, as notified to department heads in the production house.

The ambitious project, worth Rs 350 crores, was based on the Mahabharata character Karna, with Janhvi Kapoor set to play the role of Draupadi. As per the same report, the makers had already spent Rs 15 crores on the movie’s pre-production and look tests.

Is Suriya and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Karna canceled by the makers?

The film, bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, was announced as Suriya’s debut in a direct Hindi movie, sharing the screen for the first time with Janhvi Kapoor. Moreover, the report also stated that the makers had finalized the cast of the movie with actors Ali Fazal, Vijay Verma, and Avinash Tiwari playing key roles.

The film was expected to capitalize on the mythological epic with extensive use of special effects and world-renowned craftsmanship in its post-production. Along with the Hindi language, the film was also expected to be released in Tamil, Telugu, and more languages.

Furthermore, the shelving of this ambitious project has reportedly led the actors to pursue other ventures. However, an official confirmation about the cancellation is still pending.

Janhvi Kapoor’s professional lineup

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen this year in a film starring alongside Rajkummar Rao. The sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma focuses on the lives of a cricket-loving couple with the husband encouraging his wife to pursue her true passion.

Advertisement

Besides the former, Janhvi Kapoor is set to feature in leading roles in films like Devara: Part 1 and Ulajh in 2024. The Jr NTR starrer film marks the debut of the actress in Telugu cinema, which is already set to be followed up by her collaboration with Ram Charan for the tentatively titled RC16.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is all geared up for the release of his much-awaited fantasy action movie Kanguva, directed by Siva. The film which is expected to hit the big screens in 2024 features an ensemble cast of actors like Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in their Tamil debut alongside Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and many more.

The actor is currently shooting for his next film Suriya 44 directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Besides these movies, the Soorarai Pottru actor is also set to feature in a cameo role for the Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Suriya gives shout-out to Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and team