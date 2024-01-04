Dunki song Chal Ve Watna OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu bid emotional goodbye to their motherland

Shah Rukh Khan was on a roll in 2023. Last year proved to be a wonderful one not only for the star but also for the actor. Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki was one of his 3 films that was released last year and took the box office by storm. A few weeks after its release, the makers finally released Chal Ve Watna featuring Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan.

Chal Ve Watna song from Dunki is out

The song Chal Ve Watna, which is sung by Javed Ali features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Varun Grover. The song is all about these Indians bidding an emotional goodbye to their motherland while they are on their way to another country. The video of this song showcases the struggles of the dunkers as they chose several paths to reach their destination. From traveling on a boat to going underwater and almost being shot, from walking in the forest to sitting in a frozen truck, from walking on the snow to being packed in a big container, their struggle is endless.

Check out the song:

Taapsee Pannu on romancing Shah Rukh Khan

During a recent interview with Times of India, Taapsee Pannu opened up about romancing Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. The actress revealed that most of her scenes with King Khan were shared in the beginning so when he would gaze at her with affection she found it quite challenging to not freeze. She said, “Actually, when your eyes meet, when he is looking at you with those expressions, you immediately have that déjà vu of those classic romantic films that he has done and we have loved him in those films. So you slip into that memory of what you have seen of him in the movies and have loved so much.”

Taapsee also reacted that she had to constantly keep shaking herself after the first couple of meetings. Dunki was released on December 21 after several promotional drops, including trailers and song releases.

