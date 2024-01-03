Dunki box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer rakes in USD 18M Overseas for Rs 380Cr Worldwide
Combined with Rs. 227 crore in India, the worldwide gross box office collection of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki stands at Rs. 379 crore
Dunki added USD 500K to its overseas box office tally yesterday, which has now risen to USD 18.25 million (Rs. 152 crore) in thirteen days since its release. Combined with Rs. 227 crore in India, the worldwide gross box office collection of the film stands at Rs. 379 crore. The Holiday period is now largely over, though some markets will remain in one for a couple of more days. The Shah Rukh Khan led film is eyeing a final number in a round about of USD 22 million from here.
While this is a big number for a Bollywood film in the overseas market, it is not for an SRK starrer, particularly when he delivered two near USD 50 million grossers last year. The film, centred around themes of illegal immigration and homecoming, should theoretically have resonated strongly with the diaspora audiences, as often seen with the historical success of such narratives, notably observed in Punjabi films. Add to that, it is the Christmas-New Year release, which is a very lucrative period for the box office. Despite these seemingly favourable elements, the overseas box office performance of Dunki leaves much to be desired and makes for a disappointing read.
Dunki has performed best in Germany, Bangladesh, Canada and Australia. In the first two, it is Khan's clout at work as non-SRK films hardly collect here. In Canada and Australia, the film's setting in Punjab has probably contributed to its appeal, given the substantial Punjabi diaspora in these markets, but then, both regions should have been even better considering the built-in demographic advantage.
The Middle East, one of SRK's strongest markets, stands out as the biggest disappointment. The genre and historical underperformance of director Raj Kumar Hirani's films in this region have likely played a role. The other two major markets, the United States and the United Kingdom have done decently, the former could have probably done better without clashing with Salaar.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Dunki is as follows:
Americas: USD 7,150,000
United States: USD 5,100,000
Canada: USD 1,975,000
Rest of America: USD 75,000
Asia/Oceania: USD 3,450,000
Australia: USD 1,700,000
Bangladesh: USD 425,000 Approx
Nepal: USD 300,000 Approx
New Zealand: USD 285,000
Malaysia: USD 250,000
Singapore: USD 200,000
Rest of Asia: USD 300,000
Middle East and Africa: USD 4,700,000
UAE: USD 2,800,000
GCC: USD 1,000,000
Saudi Arabia: USD 700,000
Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 200,000
Europe: USD 2,950,000
United Kingdom: USD 1,750,000
Germany: USD 500,000
Rest of Europe: USD 700,000
Total: USD 18,250,000 / Rs. 152 crores
