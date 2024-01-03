Dunki box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer rakes in USD 18M Overseas for Rs 380Cr Worldwide

Dunki added USD 500K to its overseas box office tally yesterday, which has now risen to USD 18.25 million (Rs. 152 crore) in thirteen days since its release. Combined with Rs. 227 crore in India, the worldwide gross box office collection of the film stands at Rs. 379 crore. The Holiday period is now largely over, though some markets will remain in one for a couple of more days. The Shah Rukh Khan led film is eyeing a final number in a round about of USD 22 million from here.

While this is a big number for a Bollywood film in the overseas market, it is not for an SRK starrer, particularly when he delivered two near USD 50 million grossers last year. The film, centred around themes of illegal immigration and homecoming, should theoretically have resonated strongly with the diaspora audiences, as often seen with the historical success of such narratives, notably observed in Punjabi films. Add to that, it is the Christmas-New Year release, which is a very lucrative period for the box office. Despite these seemingly favourable elements, the overseas box office performance of Dunki leaves much to be desired and makes for a disappointing read.

Dunki has performed best in Germany, Bangladesh, Canada and Australia. In the first two, it is Khan's clout at work as non-SRK films hardly collect here. In Canada and Australia, the film's setting in Punjab has probably contributed to its appeal, given the substantial Punjabi diaspora in these markets, but then, both regions should have been even better considering the built-in demographic advantage.

The Middle East, one of SRK's strongest markets, stands out as the biggest disappointment. The genre and historical underperformance of director Raj Kumar Hirani's films in this region have likely played a role. The other two major markets, the United States and the United Kingdom have done decently, the former could have probably done better without clashing with Salaar.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Dunki is as follows:

Americas: USD 7,150,000

United States: USD 5,100,000

Canada: USD 1,975,000

Rest of America: USD 75,000

Asia/Oceania: USD 3,450,000

Australia: USD 1,700,000

Bangladesh: USD 425,000 Approx

Nepal: USD 300,000 Approx

New Zealand: USD 285,000

Malaysia: USD 250,000

Singapore: USD 200,000

Rest of Asia: USD 300,000



Middle East and Africa: USD 4,700,000

UAE: USD 2,800,000

GCC: USD 1,000,000

Saudi Arabia: USD 700,000

Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 200,000

Europe: USD 2,950,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,750,000

Germany: USD 500,000

Rest of Europe: USD 700,000

Total: USD 18,250,000 / Rs. 152 crores

