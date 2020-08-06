  • facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer calls CBI probe illegal unless Maharashtra Government gives consent

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde states that unless Maharashtra Government gives its consent for a CBI probe, the investigation into the case will be illegal.
48748 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 10:31 pm
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde states that unless Maharashtra Government gives its consent for a CBI probe, the investigation into the case by CBI will be illegal. He further adds, “the Bihar Government transferred a case with which it had no jurisdiction to investigate, to CBI instead of the Mumbai Police, which is the legal position. The Supreme Court is seized of the issue pursuant to the transfer petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The SC has directed all parties to file their replies and Mumbai Police are directed to place the report of investigations. Pending the said proceedings, the CBI has registered and continued the illegality which was perpetrated at the hands of Bihar police.”

The lawyer also states, “CBI being a premier investigative agency in the country should desist from taking any further steps pending the SC proceedings. Apart from the same unless the Maharashtra Government consents to CBI investigating the case. It would be totally illegal and beyond any known legal principles, affecting the federal structure of the nation." Previously, it was reported that Centre gave its nod to have a CBI probe in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

This news got many reactions from the fans of the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a post on her Instagram account. The late actor's sister has thanked everyone who supported the family's request to have a CBI probe into the case. Latest news reports state that CBI has filed a FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others including her parents and brother Showik. 

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team investigating Vijay Mallya’s case to probe late actor’s demise)

Credits :pinkvilla

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

My God....the grl who said cbi enquiry shld happen....nw dey dont want it....come on....lol....dey r digging deep pits for themselves....first of all they no one to give suggestions to SC and second rhea who spoke for cbi n justice for gaining sympathy z herself trapped worstly....khawat h jo katil houte h vo jaloos me sab se aagay naara dete hai taki unpe shaq na jaaye...n here z same wat v see.

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

is lawyer k khilaf b INQUIRY honi chahiye..Salman ko b hit&run case se nikal dia.Us drug addict Sunjay ko b jeeta dia. Or ab rhea. Hmare desh me aise juth ka sath dene valo k liy koi jgh nhi hai.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Let us remind him that few days back it was Madam Rhea demanding CBI Inquiry. Now its the Central Govt (PMO) who has permitted the same & Mumbai police is not left with much option but to say 'Yes'. So, it will be wiser for Rhea & her gang, lawyer etc to SHUT up their mouth & cooperate

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

and now.... Really.... What happen now.... Weeks after sushant death.....when the entire nation was behind a cbi probe for Sushant... The snake joined in demanding cbi probe and justice for her boyfriend.... She wanted to know the reason behind his death.... So now y are they against it.... It is rightfully said... The guilty are afraid....and that's the case with her.... I hope she and her lawyer read these comments... So that they know sushanta fan in India and around the world are not idiots

Anonymous 1 hour ago

hahahaha. Bhai sahab lagne wali hai. PV please post. Waiting to see Rhea soon....

