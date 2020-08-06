EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer calls CBI probe illegal unless Maharashtra Government gives consent
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde states that unless Maharashtra Government gives its consent for a CBI probe, the investigation into the case by CBI will be illegal. He further adds, “the Bihar Government transferred a case with which it had no jurisdiction to investigate, to CBI instead of the Mumbai Police, which is the legal position. The Supreme Court is seized of the issue pursuant to the transfer petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The SC has directed all parties to file their replies and Mumbai Police are directed to place the report of investigations. Pending the said proceedings, the CBI has registered and continued the illegality which was perpetrated at the hands of Bihar police.”
The lawyer also states, “CBI being a premier investigative agency in the country should desist from taking any further steps pending the SC proceedings. Apart from the same unless the Maharashtra Government consents to CBI investigating the case. It would be totally illegal and beyond any known legal principles, affecting the federal structure of the nation." Previously, it was reported that Centre gave its nod to have a CBI probe in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.
This news got many reactions from the fans of the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a post on her Instagram account. The late actor's sister has thanked everyone who supported the family's request to have a CBI probe into the case. Latest news reports state that CBI has filed a FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others including her parents and brother Showik.
