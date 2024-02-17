Expecting mumma Yami Gautam reveals everyone has THIS complaint from her during pregnancy

Yami Gautam announced her pregnancy at the trailer launch of Article 370. The actress revealed that she was five and a half months pregnant and came to know about her pregnancy while shooting the film. The gorgeous and talented actress, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, says that people around her complain that she's not getting proper sleep.

Yami Gautam on not being able to catch enough sleep despite pregnancy

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Yami Gautam tells how everyone around her complains she's not getting the optimum amount of sleep. "My mind's always working. People around me are saying that I should catch as much sleep as I can right now because once the baby arrives, I won't get the time. But how will I get so much sleep? I can only sleep so much (laughs)!" says the actress.

Yami also talks about how she's feeling empowered and special due to pregnancy. The actress says that motherhood gives you a different kind of confidence and power. "I've been working and have been independent all my life, and all those things are there. But I suddenly feel so special. Something has changed in me and that change is for good. I feel like I've developed a different perspective towards things," she adds.

Advertisement

Yami Gautam on the emotional management during pregnancy

Women often struggle with emotions due to hormonal imbalances during pregnancy. Yami admits that being overemotional during pregnancy is real, but without trying to endorse curbing one's feelings, she says she's trying to keep it in control for the wellness of her child. "My emotions might always be at the surface, but is that good for me and my baby? I don't know. I prefer to be happy, eating well and having my family and people I love and comfortable with around me," she makes her point.

About Article 370

Article 370 is set in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, and is helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It marks the second collaboration of Aditya and Yami after URI: The Surgical Strike and is set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Dhar says Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor are 'secure' and 'holistic' actors