EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Dhar says Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor are 'secure' and 'holistic' actors

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Article 370. The duo had previously worked on the successful 2019 film URI with Vicky Kaushal. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the director responded after Yami was asked if she had ever thought about writing or directing a movie. Dhar praised her along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Aditya Dhar praises Yami Gautam

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam was asked if she has ever thought about writing or directing a film. In response, her husband and filmmaker showered praises on her. He said: "I genuinely feel great actors are actually somewhere great directors also. They know exactly what is the demand of the script is. They will never look at their character...they'll always look at the film very holistically like 'what do we feel that is good for the film let's do that." He further added that great actors are "very generous" and are "very holistic when it comes to film making process and great actors are never insecure."

Dhar then stated that while insecure actors can achieve success, they'll never become legends. "Legends are always people who are very secure and very holistic, and they are team players," he added.

Advertisement

The URI helmer then said that Yami has a very good understanding of direction and writing, which translates to her being a great actor. He then concluded the point by saying that he feels the same about Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh.

Check out the full interview:

About Article 370

Article 370 is backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It is the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami after URI. The film is set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024. The story of the film is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

At the film's trailer launch, Yami and Aditya also announced that they are expecting their first child.

ALSO READ: Article 370: Yami Gautam REVEALS her mother's precious advice when she got pregnant during film shoot