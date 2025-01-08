Farah Khan reveals it’s ‘harder’ working with Shah Rukh Khan now due to THIS reason; says, ‘pressure doubles’

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, who has worked with nearly every Bollywood superstar, including Shah Rukh Khan, admits that collaborating with him has become more challenging. She explained that the pressure increases every time they work on a song together, as their past collaborations have resulted in some truly iconic tracks.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Farah Khan expressed her gratitude for the long-lasting friendships she's cultivated in Bollywood, some of which date back to before her friends became stars. She fondly recalled how her bond with Shah Rukh Khan began even before Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Deewana were released.

The filmmaker shared that despite their decades-long friendship, working with him has become more challenging over time. She added, "If it was hard working with him then, it is harder now. Every time we work on a song, the pressure doubles because we have created such iconic songs together."

Farah also revealed that after Happy New Year, she decided to take a break from directing due to a lack of exciting projects. During this time, she focused on family, enjoying quality moments with her kids and going on holidays.

While she has a strong desire to return to directing, she emphasized that it will only happen when the right script comes along and when the timing feels right.

For those who may not know, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have been key collaborators in the Bollywood industry, creating some of the most memorable films. Farah made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na and later worked with SRK on Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

Before taking on directing, she also worked as a choreographer, contributing to hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dil To Pagal Hai, cementing their strong professional bond.

