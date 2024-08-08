10 funny song lyrics in Hindi that’ll make you get up, dance and laugh

Bollywood has a plethora of songs for every mood. From friendship and romance to heartbreak, we have exceptional talents curating lyrics that express our deepest emotions. It's fascinating how we have many funny songs with their lyrics in Hindi. Thanks to these lyricists who’ve gone out of their way in terms of creativity to offer us some quirk and a dash of fun in their songs.

So, if you’re in the mood to have a great evening with funny song lyrics for friends in Hindi, then here’s a list of some of the songs that make us love, dance, and laugh all at the same time.

10 funny song lyrics in Hindi that are laughter ride

1. Samose Mein Aaloo

This has to be classified as an iconic track in the list. Penned by Dev Kohli and jointly sung by Abhijeet, Poornima, and Sapna Mukherjee, this hilarious track is from one of the best movies of Akshay Kumar alongside Juhi Chawla, Mr and Mrs Khiladi. Who could imagine funny song lyrics like, "Jab tak rahega samose mein aaloo, tera rahunga oh meri Shaalu" could actually be used to profess one’s love?

2. Papa Ki Pari Hoon Main

Of course, everybody is their father’s little prince or princess. However, these funny song lyrics in Hindi from the song Papa ki pari hoon main, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan have taken it to another level. Interestingly, the song from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon has been picturized on Kareena Kapoor. Can one even imagine any actress dancing on this track with a guitar and full swag in today’s time?

3. Lonely

Despite its title, Lonely, this track is anything but dull! Featured in Akshay Kumar's comedy film, Khiladi 786, it boasts a lively performance by Himesh Reshammiya, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Hamsika Iyer, with comedy lyrics in Hindi written by Shabbir Ahmed. Adding on to the overall vibe is the dash of Main Jahaan Rahoon’s rendition (Teri yaad sath hai).

4. Chalao Na Naino Se

This is one of those funny Bollywood songs with lyrics that are enough to bring a wide smile to your face. The protagonist is literally appreciating his beloved’s beautiful eyes by telling her, "Chalaao na naino se baan re, jaan le lo naa jaan re, shaamil na ho, hamra bhooton mein naam re" Well, this praise is surely unmatchable.

5. Main Ladki Pom Pom

The entire 90s generation is still trying to find the meaning of these comedy lyrics in Hindi, where a boy and a girl are describing themselves as "Po Po." The song from the cult-classic Hera Pheri starring Tabu and Suniel Shetty had us all vibing and rolling on the floor laughing with the hysterical choice of words.

6. Karle Jugaad Karle

You won't find a better way to show your dedication than with these funny song lyrics for friends in Hindi. The song Karle Jugaad Karle from the movie Fukrey is just as entertaining as the mischief of its main characters, who tell the story of four friends. The line "Khud ko bachana hai to future banana hai to yahan wahan se jahaan jahaan se jo ukhde ukhaad" captures a fundamental truth about life.

7. Nakkaddwaley Disco, Udhaarwaley Khisko

These comedy lyrics in Hindi from the song Nakkaddwaley Disco, Udhaarwaley Khisko belong to Imran Khan’s Delhi Belly. This is another song that can get you grooving but lyrics, "Teri tirchhi nazar ne dil ko kar diya penchar" and "Dil tukde tukde ho gaya uss din main jaldi so gaya hoye maara tune left right and center, hoye sandal sandal sandal" are sure to leave you in splits.

8. Ooh La La

How can we forget these funny Bollywood song, whose lyrics are an important part of our nostalgia? It has been quite a long time since Vidya Balan’s path breaking film, The Dirty Picture, was released. As much as the film was a success, the song sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Ooh La La continues to be celebrated equally. "Chedenge hum tujhko ladki tu hai badi bombard aha aha ooh la la" was a rage at one point in time.

9. Desi Kalaakar

Doesn't this song just hit us all right in the feels? The collaboration between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha on Desi Kalaakar is truly special to many. The comedy rap lyrics in Hindi like "Kar na koi fikar, just do it everything quicker hun, apne tu piyo de kamre nu la de kundi naal mere lai pack kar, thodi roti te bhindi" really add a humorous twist. It's hilarious how he has his priorities straight even before running off with his girlfriend!

10. Ande Ka Funda

This is another memorable and funny Bollywood song with lyrics like "Aao sikhaun tumhein ande ka funda, ye nahi pyare koi mamuli banda" and "murgiyan na hoti, murgiyon ke maze ki partiyaan na hoti." Let's give a round of applause to this catchy song and the fantastic chemistry between Govinda and Sanjay Dutt in Jodi No. 1. The vocals were delivered by Pratik Joseph, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Apart from the above-mentioned songs, funny song lyrics in Hindi were beautifully crafted in songs like Dreamum Wakeupum, Eena Meena Deeka, Sar Jo Tera Chakraaye, and many more. Which one of these is your favorite, don’t forget to share it with us in the comments section.

