Gram Chikitsalay OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Vinay Pathak and Amol Parashar’s new rural show online

Building on the success of Panchayat, The Viral Fever (TVF) is preparing to debut a new series set in the colorful world of rural India. This upcoming comedy-drama will explore the authentic charm of small-town life, focusing on the journey of a city doctor who moves to a public health center in a quaint town. Check out the streaming details below!

When and where to watch Gram Chikitsalay

Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram and shared a poster of the new show and captioned it, "BHATKANDI jaane ke liye taiyaar ho jaiye #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Series, May 9, 2025."

Plot of Gram Chikitsalay

The Hindi series Gram Chikitsalay chronicles the experiences of a city doctor as he adapts to working in a rural public health center. The show blends humor and heart, offering a light-hearted exploration of self-discovery, forming unexpected bonds, and the amusing challenges that arise while trying to fit into a community with its own unique way of life.

Prime Video earlier shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Gram Chikitsalay. One image showcased Amol in a rural backdrop, sporting a light-colored shirt, cream pants, and a stylish green denim jacket, with a warm smile. Akansha, in a solo shot, embraced a traditional look with a brown sweater over a red salwar kameez.

Vinay Pathak is also part of the series, as seen in another behind-the-scenes picture, dressed in grey pants, a brown sweater, and a black coat. Fans flooded the comments with excitement, with one user writing, "This show will feel so relatable, weekend binge, bro." Another commented, "Another masterpiece after Panchayat."

Cast and crew of Gram Chikitsalay

The series will be headlined by a promising ensemble featuring Amol Parashar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and others. Gram Chikitsalaya unfolds a story brimming with humour and heart, echoing the relatable, down-to-earth charm that TVF has made its trademark over the years.

