10 best songs for girlfriend to tell her ‘Tera hone laga hoon’

Love is a beautiful feeling that deserves to be expressed more often. Even if you deeply love your partner but find it difficult to articulate your feelings, this write-up is for you. We've compiled a list of the best songs for your girlfriend that can perfectly play Cupid on your behalf.

In fact, professing your love through songs dedicated to a girl can be a great idea. All you need to do is personalize your playlist with the recommended songs below and express your innermost feelings like never before.

10 best songs to dedicate to your girlfriend

1. Tera Hone Laga Hoon

Our top pick is this melodious and romantic song by Atif Aslam and Alisha Chinai. From the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, this song perfectly captures the feeling of attraction. The lyric "Pehle bhi dhun koi gaati thi, par ab jo hota hai vo pehle naa hota tha" beautifully expresses the butterflies one feels when crushing on someone.

2. Apna Bana Le

This recent hit from Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya is sung by Arijit Singh and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Every word screams love, making it perfect for proposing to your crush. The lyrics "Sab kuchh mera chahe naam apne likha le badle mein itni toh yaari nibha le jag ki hirasat se mujhko chhuda le apna bana le" say it all.

3. Mitwa

Not to sound partial towards King Khan but believe it or not, you will find the best song for your girlfriend in Shah Rukh Khan movies. This melodious song lives in our hearts rent-free. This melody, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, lives rent-free in our hearts. The line "Tu sochta hai, tu puchta hai jiski kami thi kya yeh wohi hai haan yeh wohi hai, haan yeh wohi hai" perfectly captures the essence of true love.

4. Tum Se Hi

Talking about this song, we’re yet to decide if the song is more beautiful or its picturization. The song from legendary Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor is sure to evoke emotions. This has to be your top pick while looking for a romantic song for your girlfriend. Written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Mohit Chauhan, it captures the intensity of falling in love like no other.

"Baaton mein baatein teri, raatein saugaatein teri kyun tera sab ye ho gaya, hua kya," are these lyrics not enough to express your love?

5. Tere Naina

Complimenting a girl's eyes is one of the most beautiful gestures in romance. While many songs appreciate a beloved's eyes, none say it better than Niranjan Iyengar's words: "Zakhm pe marham, tere naina". The iconic on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in My Name Is Khan add a visual treat to this song.

6. Tere Hawaale

Those who say not enough beautiful songs are made in Bollywood lately; Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha makes for a perfect exception. This love song for one’s girlfriend from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer is an expression of that stage of love where a couple is deeply committed to each other and surrenders everything to each other.

"Zara kabhi meri nazar se khud ko dekh bhi, hain chaand mein bhi daag par na tujhme ek bhi," is enough to flatter anyone. Isn’t it?

7. Pehle Bhi Main

Bringing another hand-picked best song for your girlfriend from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is sung by Vishal Mishra. Written by Raj Shekhar, the song surely intensifies the romantic feel with the video picturized on Ranbir and Triptii Dimri. Had it not been for this song, you could’ve not expressed, "Tune chhua zakhmon ko mere, marham marham dil pe laga"

8. Tera Ban Jaunga

This is another new age’s best song for your girlfriend from the romantic drama, Kabir Singh. You may have varied opinions about the film but hands down this Akhil Sachdeva and Tulsi Kumari voiced song has been beautifully crafted by Kumaar. "Tere liye main jahaan se takraunga sab kuch khoke tujhko hi paunga" is the only assurance any girl would want from their partner. Don’t you agree?

9. Dil Diyan Gallan

There can never be any better song dedicated to a girl than this. This true love anthem from "Tiger Zinda Hai," featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is beautifully sung by Atif Aslam. The comforting lyrics express a desire to spend quality time away from the hustle and bustle with one's beloved. The picturesque visuals might inspire you to plan a mountain getaway with your partner.

10. Tum Hi Ho

If you struggle to confess your love then this romantic song for your girlfriend straight from the iconic Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2 if for you. Its appeal spans from young love to long-lived romance, emphasizing that your partner is the most important person in your life.

The choice was indeed a difficult one because best songs for your girlfriend are available in mammoth amount, thanks to our Bollywood’s hopeless romantics. Well, which one of these is your favorite, do share with us in the comments section.

