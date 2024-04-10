9 best movies like Hera Pheri that will tickle your funny bone

Movies like Hera Pheri belong to the popular comedy genre, and the list below has such movies that make you feel refreshed with the perfect blend of humor and wit. Hera Pheri, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, was released in 2000. In the film, two tenants and a landlord, in desperate need of money, chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection. They hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves.

Take a look at the list of movies like Hera Pheri for your complete entertainment

1. Chup Chup Ke

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Suniel Shetty Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri, Anupam Kher

Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Chup Chup Ke is one of the best Paresh Rawal comedy movies. In the film, a street hustler (Shahid Kapoor) decides to fake his own death so that his family will be able to pay off his debts with the insurance money. When two fishermen find him entangled in their nets, he pretends to be a deaf-mute so that he will not accidentally give away his true identity.

2. Bhagam Bhag

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Govinda, Lara Dutta

Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Mystery

Comedy, Mystery Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bhagam Bhag follows two theater artists vying for the lead role and set out to find an actress to score winning points with the director. All hell breaks loose as they are caught in the helter-skelter of drug dealings and murder mysteries.

3. Hungama

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Akshaye Khanna, Shakti Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Razak Khan, Upasana Singh

Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2003

2003 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A trio entangled in a love triangle, a married hillbilly couple, a discontented crime lord, and a multitude of other idiosyncratic characters waltz through a chaotic symphony of absurd falsehoods and tangled misunderstandings in Hungama. This is one of the best Paresh Rawal funny movies.

4. Phir Hera Pheri

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Basupal Yadav

Director: Neeraj Vora

Neeraj Vora IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Comedy, Thriller Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A twist of fate changes the lives of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao when they get cheated by a fraudster. They must now find another way to repay the loan from a dreaded gangster in Phir Hera Pheri.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel

Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, an NRI and his wife decide to stay in his ancestral home, paying no heed to the warnings about ghosts. Soon, inexplicable occurrences cause him to call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery.

6. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen

Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Comedy, Action Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is one of the funniest Paresh Rawal comedy movies. In the story, studious Laxman (Sharman Joshi) always seems to get into trouble when he hangs out with his mischievous childhood buddies Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Gopal (Ajay Devgan) and Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor). Laxman is evicted from his college dormitory after discovering that his friends have been using the room as a base of operations. Hapless Laxman and his friends must then find refuge in the home of an elderly couple whose house, it turns out, contains a cache of hidden jewels.

7. De Dana Dan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif, Johnny Lever

Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Comedy, Action Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Jio Cinema

In De Dana Dan, Singapore-based Nitin Bankar's education was paid for by his employer, Kuljeet Kaur. After his father's passing, he worked as an unpaid maid-chauffeur for her until he paid off whatever she had spent.

8. Hulchul

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrish Puri, Arshad Warsi

Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release year: 2004

2004 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Hulchul, Anjali and Jai belong to two feuding families and pretend to be in love only to seek revenge. However, their plan goes awry when they fall in love and decide to bring their families together.

9. Garam Masala

Cast: Akshay Kumar , Paresh Rawal, Nargis Bagheri, Neetu Chandra, Rajpal Yadav

Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2005

2005 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Garam Masala, a rib-tickling tale of two flirts who constantly flirt with women despite one of them being engaged, chaos ensues when the fiancé finds out that her to-be groom is cheating on her.

The above-mentioned list has such movies which never feel old no matter how many times you watch them.

