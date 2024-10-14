Gangs of Wasseypur actor Piyush Mishra opens up on working with Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali in Rockstar, Tamasha; recalls iconic 'malish wala scene'

Piyush Mishra gave some of the iconic performances and songs to the Indian film industry. He also shared the screen with several notable stars like Ranbir Kapoor. While the senior artist spoke about his career in an interview, he opened up about his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali in Rockstar and Tamasha.

Actor, singer, lyricist, playwright, musician, screenwriter- there’s hardly anything that Piyush Mishra hasn’t aced in his extensive career. While he is currently on the biggest India tour with his brand Ballimaaraan, he also indulged in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. While talking about his personal and professional life, the artist shared how it was working with Imtiaz Ali in the 2015 romantic-drama film, Tamasha.

The Gangs of Wasseypur fame stated that he paid the part exactly the way Ali had penned. In fact, he did it nearly 16 times. However, Mishra was quick to mention that the filmmaker has a unique way of making movies. According to him, Imtiaz doesn’t do retakes but he asks the actor to continue acting and he keeps rolling. Then during editing, he keeps the best part in the film. He further mentioned that both Ranbir Kapoor and him are Ali’s trusted actors. Moreover, their bonding was also great on the sets. Hence, they would keep doing their part and he retained what he felt was perfect.

In the same chat, The Shaukeens star stated that it’s always fun to work with the Amar Singh Chamkila filmmaker. Both the actors also had a great time working with the director in the 2011 award-winning movie, Rockstar. This is when he went on to divulge about the iconic ‘malish scene’ in the film. Mishra made a revelation and stated that he had told Imtiaz about that scene nearly 20 years ago.

“Vo jo malish wala scene tha, maine us aaj se 20 saal pehle bataya tha. Romeo and Juliet mai adapt kar raha tha purani Dilli mein, maine use ye scene bataya tha. (I have told him about the malish scene 20 years ago from today. I was in Delhi, adapting the epic love story Romeo and Juliet when I had told him about it)” Piyush Mishra recalled.

Earlier this year, Mishra shared the screen with Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon. Ranbir, on the other hand, is filming for Ramayana slated to release during the Diwali 2025 weekend.

