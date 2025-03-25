Jacqueline Fernandez to give IPL 2025 performance a miss as her mother Kim Fernandez remains in the ICU

It was reported on Monday that Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez, was hospitalized and admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Moments later, as the actress learned about her mother’s health condition, she arrived back in the city to be with her mother. Now, the latest report revealed that while the actress’ mother is recuperating well in the ICU, she has decided to cancel her IPL performance.

In an official statement shared by the team of Jacqueline Fernandez, it has been revealed that her mother is still in the ICU. While further update on her health is awaited, the actress has decided to be with her mother, missing her IPL ceremony’s performance.

"Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL Ceremony shared a source close to the actress," the official statement shared by the actress’ team revealed.

For the unversed, Jacqueline was scheduled to perform before the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on Wednesday, i.e., March 26, 2025. However, considering her mother's health condition, the actress has opted out of it.

On the other hand, the news of Fernandez’s mother was confirmed by Times Now on Monday, March 24, 2025. It was revealed that the actress has put her professional commitments on hold to be with her mother. Sikandar star Salman Khan who happens to share a close bond with the actress was also seen reaching the hospital to take an update on Kim’s health and extend his support.

Speaking of Jacqueline’s work front, the actress was last seen in Sonu Sood’s directorial debut film, Fateh. The film, which addresses the dark side of cybercrime, also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz in the key roles.

Going further, she will be next seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the upcoming comedy-caper boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, and more.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release on June 6, 2025.