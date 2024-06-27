Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick 2 was 'almost cracked'; here's what went wrong

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Sikandar, marking his reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 hit, Kick. The commencement of filming has sparked excitement among fans for its release. While fans eagerly anticipate Sikandar, they are also eagerly awaiting the sequel to Kick. Recently, Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda shared updates on the film, confirming that it is currently in progress.

Warda Nadiadwala reveals reason behind delay in Kick 2

Warda Nadiadwala, wife of Sajid Nadiadwala, discussed Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's film Kick 2 and mentioned that director Sajid is aiming to elevate the film significantly and is currently focused on refining the script. She expressed in an interview with Connect Media Network, "Almost crack bhi hogayi thi Kick 2. (Kick 2 had almost cracked).”

Warda mentioned that Sajid feels immense pressure from the fans, believing that he must continually surpass his previous successes. This pursuit of constant escalation has become overwhelming for him.

Warda Nadiadwala has a request for Salman Khan’s Kick fans

She also urged fans to take Kick's sequel easy and request director Sajid to bring the film to them. "I think fans should take it slightly easy and say 'Just bring it, we will like it. Just bring Devi Lal.' But he is writing it, and it's a very beautiful film. But after Sikandar that should hopefully go on floor," Warda said.

About Sikandar

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar marks Murugadoss's return to Hindi cinema after an eight-year hiatus since Akira (2016). This project reunites Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, known for blockbuster hits such as Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

