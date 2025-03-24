Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez, admitted to ICU; actress rushes back home: Report

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, has reportedly been hospitalized. As per a report, she is currently in the ICU. The Welcome to the Jungle actress has immediately rushed back home to be with her family during this tough period.

According to a report in Times Now, Jacqueline Fernandez has put her professional commitments on hold to be with her family after her mother, Kim Fernandez, was admitted to the ICU. Further updates on her mother's condition are awaited.

The actress has arrived in Mumbai to meet her mother, and a video of her at the airport is now going viral.

Moments later, the actress was also seen visiting the hospital.

Back in 2022, Jacqueline’s mom had faced a health setback when she had a stroke and was hospitalized in Bahrain for medical care. For the unversed, she lives in Manama, Bahrain.

The Housefull 5 actress, in an earlier conversation with India TV, spoke about the unwavering support she has received from her mother. She also admitted to missing her family, as she lives independently but finds strength and motivation in their resilience and encouragement.

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by producers Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. The star-studded ensemble features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Rajpal Yadav, Mika Singh, and more, apart from her.

Not only this, she is also set to appear in Housefull 5, the latest installment in one of Bollywood's most popular comedy franchises. This time, the storyline is expected to take a thrilling turn, reportedly revolving around a m*rder mystery set on a cruise ship.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is all set to hit the theaters on June 6, 2025. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and more.

We wish Kim Fernandez a swift and smooth recovery!