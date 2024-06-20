7 Hindi serial killer movies that will blow your mind

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

There have been many Hindi serial killer movies made in the industry that have been loved by the audience. These stories revolve around a series of crimes and mostly have a hero solving the mystery behind them.

Bollywood serial killer movies have amazed viewers in the past due to their mind-boggling narratives, unexpected plot twists, and thrilling experiences. So, what are you waiting for? Check out this list of films and get into a binge-watching spree.

7 Hindi serial killer movies that are a must-watch:



1. Blind (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 4 mins

2 hours 4 mins IMDb Rating: 4/10

4/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey

Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey Director: Shome Makhija

Shome Makhija Writer: Shome Makhija

Shome Makhija Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Blind, one of the recent serial killer movies in Hindi, is a remake of a Korean film of the same name. It follows the story of Gia, a blind police officer who tries to tell the authorities about a crime, but they take her lightly. Then, she sets out to unravel the truth.

2. Chup: Revenge of the Artist (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

2 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller/Romance

Crime/Thriller/Romance Movie Star Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt

Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt Director: R Balki

R Balki Writer: R Balki, Raja Sen, Rishi Virmani

R Balki, Raja Sen, Rishi Virmani Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Another film among the recent Indian serial killer movies is Chup: Revenge of the Artist. In the story, the film critics of Mumbai become the target of a serial killer. IG Arvind Mathur investigates the multiple deaths. He tries to find the culprit and learn the reason behind the killings.

3. Cuttputlli (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta

Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta Director: Ranjit Tewari

Ranjit Tewari Writer: Aseem Arrora

Aseem Arrora Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cuttputlli is next on our list of Bollywood psycho killer movies. It is based on the Tamil film Ratsasan and is set in the town of Kasauli. Brutal murders of teenage girls terrify the residents. SI Arjan Sethi discovers a connection between the killings and declares it the work of a serial killer. Arjan sets out to find him as a person close to him faces danger.

4. Mardaani 2 (2019)

Running Time: 1 hour 43 mins

1 hour 43 mins IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vishal Jethwa, Jisshu Sengupta, Avneet Kaur

Rani Mukerji, Vishal Jethwa, Jisshu Sengupta, Avneet Kaur Director: Gopi Puthran

Gopi Puthran Writer: Gopi Puthran

Gopi Puthran Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re on the lookout for serial killer Hindi movies, Mardaani 2 is a must-watch. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani and brings back the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy. This time she has to nab a 21-year-old boy named Sunny, who is responsible for the r*pe and murder of innocent women.

5. Ek Villain (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

2 hours 9 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh

Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Writer: Tushar Hiranandani

Tushar Hiranandani Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Ek Villain revolves around Guru, a gangster, and his love story with Aisha. He leaves the life of crime behind him. However, when his wife, Aisha, is murdered by a serial killer, he vows to take revenge and bring her justice.

6. Murder 2 (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 7 mins

2 hours 7 mins IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prashant Narayanan, Sulagna Panigrahi

Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prashant Narayanan, Sulagna Panigrahi Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Writer: Shagufta Rafique

Shagufta Rafique Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Murder 2 is one of the most gripping Indian psycho-killer movies. In the film, Arjun, an ex-cop, takes up the case of sex workers who have gone missing. When he finds a connection between the disappearances, a college girl named Reshma is sent to the killer as part of Arjun’s plan, but then she goes missing as well. On the other hand, Arjun has a complicated relationship with Priya, who also becomes a target of the killer.

7. Baazigar (1993)

Running Time: 3 hours 2 mins

3 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller/Romance

Crime/Thriller/Romance Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Writer: Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui

Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui Year of release: 1993

1993 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Baazigar is one of the best psycho-killer movies in Hindi, in which Shah Rukh Khan was loved by the audience for his negative role. He portrays the character of Ajay, who wants to take revenge on a businessman because of what he did to his family. Ajay takes the path of crime and betrayal in order to get justice.

If you want more suggestions for Bollywood psycho-killer movies, you can try 7 Khoon Maaf, Raman Raghav 2.0, Main Aur Charles, Ek Villain Returns, Anjaam, and more. These films will leave you spellbound with their twists and turns.

