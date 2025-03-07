POLL RESULTS: Fans reveal Salman Khan’s Eid release they enjoyed the most and it is neither Ek Tha Tiger nor Kick

Salman Khan and his Eid releases are always special. Carrying forward his old tradition, the superstar is all set to delight fans with his eagerly-awaited Sikandar co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Ahead of its release, a poll was conducted to determine Khan's previous Eid releases that fans have enjoyed the most. The result of the same is out now. Read on to find out the winner.

On March 5, a poll was conducted for our readers where fans were asked to choose the Salman Khan Eid release they enjoyed the most. They were expected to choose out of 6 films: Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Bharat.

After more than 24 hours of voting, the results are out and easily, Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan made a clean sweep. Directed by Kabir Khan, the 2015-released film received the maximum number of votes, i.e. 47.73%.

See full results here

It is followed by one of the most successful films of Khan— Kick. The 2014-released film that received 18.18% of votes was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and featured Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. Interestingly, there is a tie for the third position between two of another successful films of Salman's career— Dabangg and Sultan, with each receiving 11.36% of votes.

Following them is YRF’s spy-thriller, Ek Tha Tiger, which was released in 2012. The film led by Salman and Katrina Kaif secured 9.09% votes. Last but not the least is 2019-released Bharat which received the least number of votes, i.e. 2.27% of votes.

Speaking of the winner Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the 2015-released film featured Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra, Sharat Saxena, and more in key roles. It was also honored with the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in the year 2016.