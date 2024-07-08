Trigger Warning: This article contains the mention of physical violence

Bigg Boss, a controversial reality show, frequently features verbal fights between contestants and sometimes even physical violence. However, contestants are not allowed to get physical with one another, and there have been times when contestants were either evicted or given warnings for such behavior.

In a recent episode of Anil Kapoor's show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan Malik shocked viewers by slapping Vishal Pandey. Let's take a look back at what happened in previous instances when former contestants got physical on the show.

Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been making waves as the housemates ramp up the drama. The show premiered on June 21, hosted by Anil Kapoor.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, tensions flared as Vishal Pandey faced allegations of making offensive remarks about Kritika Malik. Payal Malik, who had been evicted earlier, returned to confront Vishal over his comment, leading to a heated exchange between Armaan Malik and Vishal.

The situation escalated when Armaan Malik, reacting strongly to Vishal's remarks, ended up slapping him during the confrontation. However, due to the lewd comment at Armaan's wife, Kritika Malik, it was considered as a special case. As a punishment, Armaan was nominated for the entire season.

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel ugly fight in Bigg Boss 17

In one of the episodes, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were observed mocking Abhishek Kumar's mental health. Their continuous taunts escalated to the point that provoked Abhishek to slap Samarth. Ankita Lokhande interfered and due to his physical violence and aggressive behavior, decided to evict him.

Later, Abhishek was brought back after Salman Khan criticized the contestants for supporting Samarth and Isha. Many, including Vicky Jain and Arun Mashettey, were unhappy with his return.

Sidharth Shukla’s push to Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13

In Bigg Boss 13, the late actor Sidharth Shukla pushed Asim Riaz during a captaincy task after losing his temper. As punishment, Bigg Boss nominated Sidharth for elimination for two weeks.

The show witnessed some serious fights and severe aggression between co-contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla in an episode. Sidharth Shukla's intense rift with Rashami Desai also grabbed headlines like never before.

Kushal Tandon’s fight with Andy in Bigg Boss 7

During the 7th season of Bigg Boss, VJ Andy made some comments about Gauahar Khan. Kushal Tandon was so upset that he got physical with Andy. As a result, Bigg Boss evicted Kushal. Gauahar expressed her displeasure, feeling that Bigg Boss was unfair to Kushal.

During the show, Kushal gained attention for his bond with Gauahar Khan. He got into a physical fight with VJ Andy over a demeaning joke about Gauahar and was evicted. However, Kushal was brought back after Gauahar threatened to leave.

Zeeshan Khan got physical with Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss OTT

In an episode of Bigg Boss OTT 1, fans witnessed a shocking elimination as contestant Zeeshan Khan was asked to leave the BB OTT house for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal. The task of selecting the new Boss Man and Boss Lady turned ugly, sparking heated arguments among the contestants.

During the red flag task, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat engaged in an intense physical altercation with Zeeshan. The fight escalated to the point where Bigg Boss had to intervene.

Nishant had lashed out at Divya for blaming him for Zeeshan's elimination from the show. Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh were seen breaking down after the shocking eviction.

Priyank Sharma aggressively pushes Akash Dadlani in Bigg Boss 11

During Bigg Boss season 11, a fight erupted between Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani. It started when Akash began taunting Vikas about his sexuality, repeatedly calling him gay. Tensions escalated to the point where Akash and Vikas almost came to blows. Priyank Sharma forcefully pushed Akash against the wall in response.

Salman asked Priyank to leave the house as a form of punishment for breaking the rule, even though many believed Priyank did the right thing by standing up for his friend.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

