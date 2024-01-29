EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan on his prep for Fighter: 'I cut out my social life, didn't meet friends'

Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the glorious success of his recent release, Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, among others. Recently, the actor gave an interview to Pinkvilla where he spoke about how he prepared for his role as Patty in the aerial action thriller film.

Hrithik Roshan on his prep for Fighter

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan opened up about what went into preparing for the role of Indian Air Force pilot Patty in Fighter. He said that he had to cut off from his friends and his social life for the preparation as he underwent several transformations.

He said, "While I was doing Fighter, it was a struggle because I had to go through three transformations. So, it just cut out my entire social life. I didn't meet my friends for a year. I was sleeping at 9 pm every day. So I was like, 'Hey, you know, I can't go on like this.' This is not a quality life. This is important to do if you are trying to find the place. I found a place for myself and I need to now be engaged and aspire to live good days. That's what we should all finally end up aspiring."

Check out the full interview:

Siddharth Anand wanted to work with Hrithik Roshan after watching Agneepath

Earlier, Fighter director Siddharth Anand gave an interview to Pinkvilla and revealed that he was blown away by Hrithik Roshan's acting in Agneepath and expressed his desire to work with Hrithik after that. He said: "I am seeing Agneepath and the scene where he stabs that guy and says Vijay Deenanath Chauhan on the beach, and I'm like 'Oh God yaar!' ek to well-crafted and what a performance.

He added, "And then when he walks with the red rang on his face, Oh my God! And I actually thought that day, sitting in the theater, when will I get a chance to work with Hrithik Roshan? And I have just left that to the universe; when will I get a chance to work with Hrithik Roshan."

Agneepath was directed by Karan Malhotra and was a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer film of the same name from the 1990s. Upon release, it became a major critical and commercial success.

The duo first worked on the 2014 action thriller Bang Bang! co-starring Katrina Kaif. Siddharth revealed that it was his wife who suggested that he offer the film to Hrithik. He also revealed that Hrithik agreed to do the movie without even reading the script.

About Fighter

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by him along with Ramon Chibb. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Rishabh Sawhney. Fighter references to real-life incidents like the 2019 Pulwama attack in Kashmir and the subsequent Balakot airstrike. It was released on January 25 during the Republic Day weekend and met with mostly positive critical response and strong box office results.

Fighter marks the second collaboration between Hrithik and Siddharth after Bang Bang! and is also the second collab of Deepika and Siddharth after the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. Both films have been major box office hits in their respective years.

