Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 10: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao movie records biggest 2nd Saturday of all time, fetches about Rs 34 crore

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror-comedy Stree 2 has emerged as a historic blockbuster at the box office. The Amar Kaushik-directed movie has set an all-time record by surpassing Animal on its second Saturday, its 10th release day. As per the estimates, Stree 2 saw a massive jump on its second Saturday and collected in the vicinity of Rs 33 to Rs 34 crore net in India, with more chances of ending its day on the higher side.

Stree 2 set an all-time record for the biggest 2nd Saturday

The blockbuster theatrical run of Stree 2 continues with flying colors in its second weekend. After registering a whopping first extended week of Rs 292 crore (including Previews), the movie begins its reign in the second weekend with Rs 18.50 crore on Day 9 and around Rs 34 crore on Day 10. The movie saw a spike of 83% today and recorded the biggest second Saturday of all time, beating the previous best of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (Rs 33 crore).

The 10-day total cume of Stree 2 stands at Rs 344.50 crore net at the Indian box office. Noting down the trends and pace at which the horror-comedy is performing, it is set to record another massive day on its second Sunday. The movie will again benefit from the Janmashtami holiday on Monday and mark its entry into the Rs 400 crore club.

Stree 2 gets 6-week free run, aiming to dethrone Jawan's lifetime

Advertisement

The Independence Day release has a free run of 6 weeks since there is no significant Hindi release in the month of September. Stree 2 has a shot of surpassing the lifetime Hindi collection of Animal, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 and will flirt with the final numbers of Jawan by the end of its theatrical run.

The Shraddha Kapoor movie could even dethrone Jawan's Hindi net collection if it keeps trending at the same pace. The film proves its tagline right, which says, Wo Stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai!

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections of Stree 2 are as Under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.75 crore 1 Rs 52.25 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 37 crore 6 Rs 25 crore 7 Rs 19.5 crore 8 Rs 17.5 crore 9 Rs 18.5 crore 10 Rs 34 crore (expected) Total Rs 344.5 crore in 10 days in India

Watch Stree 2 Trailer

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost with even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

Advertisement

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 in theaters

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror comedy yet?

ALSO READ: Stree 2 tearing box office apart, poised for highest 2nd Saturday of all time beating Animal