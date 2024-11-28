Ibrahim Ali Khan humorously touching paps' feet when asked to pose proves he's goofy just like his dad; WATCH

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s son, is a natural entertainer, and every time he’s spotted, he never fails to keep us amused. Today was no exception, as he hilariously touched the paps’ feet, leaving everyone in splits. The video is absolutely unmissable! Ibrahim’s goofy charm, much like his dad Saif’s, shines through — who could deny the playful resemblance? Saif too has had his fair share of funny moments with the paps.

A video of Ibrahim Ali Khan is going viral, where he’s spotted exiting his gym in a grey jacket, black shorts, white shoes, and socks, carrying a black bag and a blue water bottle. As he made his way to his car, the paps asked him to pose for pictures.

In an unexpected and hilarious move, he placed his bag in the car, turned toward the cameras, and humorously touched the paps' feet before heading back to his car. The video shows his goofy side, leaving both the paparazzi and us in fits of laughter.

Take a look at the video below!

Earlier, Ibrahim had another playful moment when he touched a fan's feet after his workout. As the paps greeted him, he waved and gave a thumbs-up. He even playfully caught a cameraperson taking pictures from behind. Before getting into his car, Ibrahim posed for a photo with a man, and after learning he was a big fan, he jokingly touched his feet and said, "Thank you, sir."

Check it out here!

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is preparing for his Bollywood debut with the highly awaited film Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. This hard-hitting drama, set against the backdrop of Kashmir, focuses on an army officer’s battle against terrorism.

Ibrahim plays a key role alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also have significant parts in the film. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the shoot wrapped up in April, with some portions being reshot recently.

Recently, a source told India Today, "The film wrapped up shooting in April, and a few portions were reshot recently. If the post-production stays on track, the film is aiming for a January release next year, perhaps around Republic Day. The movie has a patriotic theme."

