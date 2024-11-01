Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dish sibling goals in latest PICS from Diwali celebration; fans call them ‘Saif and Amrita version 2.0’

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most popular sibling duos in Bollywood. The two often share quirky posts on special days, dishing sibling goals. Yet again, the actress dropped endearing pictures with her brother from Diwali 2024, leaving fans to call them their parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's 2.0 version.

Today, November 1, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Immersed in the festive vibe of Diwali, the actress shared several endearing and candid pictures from her home decorated with lights and flowers.

The Kedarnath actress captioned the post with her iconic poetry that read, "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham With my Brother Jaan, it’s always fun Kabhi laughter & sometimes he’ll scold, and Appa Jaan will do as she’s told."

In the special post, Sara was dressed in a yellow ethnic suit and tied her hair in a ponytail. She was also seen wearing two sleek necklaces with a shivling pendant in one of them. Meanwhile, Iggy looked handsome and suave in a blue tuxedo.

Reacting to the post, fans thronged the comments section, gushing over the ‘cutest’ sibling duo as a user wrote, "Saif and Amrita version 2.0." Another fan quipped, "Younger brothers bossing elder sisters," while a third fan commented, "Definitely Tom and Jerry vibes." A person wrote, "The cutest siblings," and one more complimented the actress, stating, "She's damn beautiful," while a user called them, "Best brother, sis Jodi."

In addition to this, on Thursday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories offering a peek into her Diwali shenanigans. Dressed in a white traditional suit, the actress shared a beautiful photo standing in front of her temple while in another photo, she was seen lighting diyas (earthen pots).

On the professional front, Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is poised to release on November 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim will be making his acting debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma-backed film, Sarzameen. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the movie also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles.

