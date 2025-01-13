Imran Khan Birthday: When actor got slapped 20 times by Katrina Kaif for THIS hilarious reason

Imran Khan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry, having proven his mettle through his diverse choice of films. As Khan turns a year older and wiser, let’s take a trip down memory lane and recall the time his Mere Brother Ki Dulhan co-star Katrina Kaif slapped him nearly 20 times to bring more authenticity to a scene.

In an interview with Urban Asia, Katrina Kaif shared details about a memorable incident from the sets of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Recalling a pivotal scene where Imran Khan's character confronts hers, she explained that it involved slapping him at a certain point. Imran reportedly joked that she slapped him at least 20 times during the shoot.

Katrina revealed that she had been frustrated because the tone of the scene didn’t feel right initially. To make it more convincing, Imran suggested she slap him for real instead of faking it.

Taking his advice, Katrina went ahead, but since the scene required multiple takes—about 15 or 16 in total—Imran ended up receiving several hard slaps.

By the end of the shoot, Katrina admitted, Imran was pleading, "I can’t take any more slaps." Despite the challenges, they were satisfied with the final result, and the scene turned out well.

Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, director-producer Mansoor Khan, and the grandson of director-producer Nasir Hussain. Khan appeared as a child artist in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).

He made his adult acting debut in 2008 with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, which was a critical and commercial success. His performance in the film won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Following his debut, Khan starred in several films, including Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, and Katti Batti.

