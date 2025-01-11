Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding wasn't difficult to manage, security consultant reveals why; admits threatening paps with legal action at Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani marriage

Celebrity weddings are a grand affair in Bollywood, and it is difficult to maintain the couple's privacy during such big events. Recently, renowned celebrity security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim opened up about managing Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage which was surprisingly smooth in comparison to the difficult star-studded wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani where he had to threaten paps with legal action and bribe them.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Yusuf discussed his experience managing security at high-profile celebrity weddings. He revealed that Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani had the biggest guest lists.

But, managing Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan was not difficult for them. The couple had a no-phone policy, and the guests left their phones in their room, making the whole experience smooth.

He stated, "We didn't have a hard time managing the wedding because Katrina and Vicky had personally requested their guests to keep their phones away. And the guests were quite cooperative, too."

In contrast, managing Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa in 2024 was challenging for them because they had a big guest list and attracted more media attention. The couple had a star-studded wedding where their colleagues from the industry, like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and more, came to Goa. So, the security team had to safely bring them in while escaping the media attention. Further, they also had to stop staff and guests from clicking pictures.

Further, the couple decided to have their pheras near the beachside during sunset, which created privacy issues. So, to ensure that any media person didn't take the photos or videos, he called his few friends from the media and asked them not to take pictures.

He said, "To manage others, I gathered them and took them for a so-called meeting. I took them to a shack and made them sit there. There were about 30 people. I warned them that nobody would be allowed to click pictures. I asked them, 'So now you decide how you want this to happen? Do you want me to use law and security against you, or would you like to enjoy your time at this shack for the next two hours?"

Although he had to spend some money, he controlled the situation without using power. Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh got married in a dreamy ceremony on February 21, 2024.

