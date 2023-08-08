Krrish 4 EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan calls the script ‘magical’; Hrithik Roshan wants to make more sci-fi films

In 2003, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan teamed up to make Koi Mil Gaya, which proved to be a classic that has stood the test of times. Through the film, the duo introduced Jadoo to the audiences, and over the years, the blue-eyed alien has become a cult character. The science fiction film saw a re-release recently on some 300 shows across the country on PVR Inox and recorded houseful boards through the weekend. From Koi Mil Gaya, till today, the Hindi film industry has not explored the science fiction genre.

"I keep telling everyone to make sci-fi and children films," says Hrithik Roshan

In an exclusive interaction at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, a fan asked Hrithik if there is a dearth of sci-fi films in Indian cinema. The actor agreed and went ahead to share his thoughts on the genre. “I do agree, and I keep pushing everyone to make science fiction and children films. But everyone is scared. I am a science fiction buff. I think, you can take any story and create a sci-fi film,” he shared.

Over the last few years, there has been chatter about the return of Jadoo in Krrish 4, which also means a rebirth of sci-fi in Bollywood, but this time with a superhero twist. Being one of the biggest IP’s of Indian Cinema, the father son duo of Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan are being very particular at the script level. Rakesh Roshan informed, “I won’t make Krrish 4 till I am not satisfied from inside. We have got the script ready, but we keep on improvising. I still feel, there is some scope of improvement. We can’t make films on budgets as high as Hollywood and hence, our content has to be strong and new in this world of superhero. We have got a great story and we are now just retouching it.”

Krrish 4 script is magical, will win over the audience in first 15 mins, promises Rakesh Roshan

The ace filmmaker, known for delivering several classics through his 50 year journey in the Hindi Film Industry, believes that the script of Krrish 4 will hold audience attention in no time. “Nothing can stop a film from creating magic if the script is good. I am sure, our script will catch the audience attention in the first 15 minutes. The Krrish 4 script is magical,” he smiled. Hrithik too agreed to the statement and insists that neither of them are driven by the pressures of making Krrish 4.

“I don’t think dad is driven by the glory (of making a franchise). When you talk of Krrish 4, you don’t have the freedom to write whatever you want. You have to navigate the budget and that is a very big driving force in the kind of scenes we chose – the action sequences too (have to be designed keeping the budgets in mind). It’s difficult,” Hrithik added.

