Juhi Chawla beams with joy post KKR’s big IPL 2024 final win; drops PICS ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Jay Mehta and kids

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League has concluded, with the Kolkata Knight Riders emerging victorious in the final match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was a thrilling spectacle for the fans as Shah Rukh Khan's team secured a well-deserved victory by a margin of eight wickets on Sunday. Not only the Khan family, but also their dear friend Juhi Chawla and her family were present at the match, adding to the excitement.

Several videos and pictures from last night's match have been ruling the internet. On the other hand, the actress also took to her social media handle and shared joyous photographs for the fans.

Juhi Chawla drops pics after KKR registered big win against SRH

Today, on May 27, a while back, Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of images after Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. “No words can describe this feeling,” read the caption alongside the post followed by a heart-eye, sparkle and red-heart emoji.

The actress who is also the co-owner of KKR was beaming with joy in the pictures. The first photo featured Juhi with her kids- Jahnavi and Arjun as they lifted the trophy together, while her husband Jay Mehta was also seen beaming a bright smile in the background.

Up next was a picture of the couple lifting the trophy, followed by their kids sitting alongside. The third photo was enough to testify to the happiness. The photograph featured Juhi’s family posing alongside Shah Rukh Khan and his manager, flaunting the winning trophy. The post concluded with a group photo of the entire team.

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans swamped the actress’ comments section with their congratulatory messages. Several users hailed it as the ‘truly-deserving’ victory. A fan wrote, “Congratulations KKR!. Right now you guys are the most happiest people in the world!” another fan wrote, “Masallah meri team Jeet gyi I'm very happy,” while a third fan remarked, “The best team of the season. This is an emotion. Will never forget this night!!!”, another user exclaimed, “Congrats Truly Deserved Victory !”

Furthermore, a user expressed delight stating, “Definitely.. I have been a rock solid fan of KKR .since the inception of IPL. so happy finally we got the trophy home” and another user chimed in, “very true its overwhelming...much deserving team...proud to call Ami KKR”

More pictures posted on Instagram stories:

In addition to this, Juhi Chawla and her daughter also posted several pictures and fan edits on their individual social media handle. Check it out!

On Sunday, the final match witnessed the gracious presence of Shah Rukh Khan with his wife, Gauri Khan along with their kids- AbRam Khan, Aryan Khan and, Suhana Khan. They were also accompanied by their close friends, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday and, Shanaya Kapoor.

Bollywood celebs extended their congratulatory messages on social media

Soon after KKR emerged as the winner, several Bollywood celebrities extended their congratulatory wishes on social media. Actor Ranveer Singh tagged KKR and SRK and wrote, “Congrats on a glorious campaign. A true team effort.”

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared the official Instagram post of KKR tagging King Khan on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations to the champions.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a photo from the match of Shah Rukh with his signature open-arms pose and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Bhai ka victory! @iplt20 ka trophy mil gaya. Badhai ho. Love you bhai (Brother's victory! IPL trophy is his. Congratulations and love to my brother)!”

The match was held in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

