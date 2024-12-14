WATCH: Rekha shares warm hug with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda at Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary celebration

Bollywood recently came together to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary star Raj Kapoor. Apart from the Kapoor family members, many other celebrities were present including Rekha. A heartwarming moment occurred at the celebration as she shared a warm hug with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

On December 13, 2024, Rekha attended Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary celebration in Mumbai. She looked stunning in a white and golden saree on the red carpet. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her son Agastya Nanda were also present at the event. Agastya looked handsome in a black Indowestern outfit. An inside video of Rekha meeting Agastya has gone viral on the internet.

In the clip, the duo embraced each other warmly. Rekha kept a hand under The Archies actor’s chin and said something to him. With a smile on his face, Agastya folded his hands in front of her.

The Nandas are often spotted at the Kapoor family events. For the uninitiated, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Nikhil Nanda, the son of Ritu Nanda. Ritu Nanda was the daughter of Raj Kapoor.

Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda was also present at the Sangam actor’s 100th birth anniversary celebration. She even posed alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others for the family photo.

Meanwhile, Rekha also shared some sweet interactions with Alia Bhatt. They were seen walking hand in hand as they posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Alia wore a white Sabyasachi saree with a floral print and paired it with a pearl choker necklace.

Other Bollywood stars who graced the event to pay their respects to the late Raj Kapoor included, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Hirani, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tiger Shroff, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Vijay Varma, and more.

A Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival has been organized from December 13 to 15. Movies like Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam, and Mera Naam Joker, are being shown in special screenings at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas across 135 locations nationwide.

