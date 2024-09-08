Janhvi Kapoor says ‘mai nikalti hu sumdi mein’ as her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan poses with fans at airport: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan created Bawaal when they collaborated last year on Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic drama film. The stars have again joined hands and are currently busy shooting for their upcoming entertainer, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hitting theaters on April 18, 2025.

A couple of days ago, the star cast along with other actors headed to Udaipur to shoot a schedule in the city. A while ago, they were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport together where Kapoor sneaked out when Dhawan was mobbed by his fans.

Karan Johar produced movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is currently being filmed across the country. On September 8, the lead actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan arrived together probably after wrapping up the Udaipur schedule for them.

The two celebs were walking together towards the exit when the Bhediya actor was mobbed by his female fans. As he halted to click pictures with them, the Mili actress continued walking out. She told the paps in Hindi, “Main nikalti hu sumdi mein” in the viral clip.

Take a look:

For a comfortable journey, the Mr. & Mrs. Mahi star donned a black athleisure with a pair of sneakers. She added a pair of classic eyewear and finished her airport look with no makeup and open hair. As for the new dad, Varun Dhawan wore a basic blue shirt with distressed denims and sneakers. He added a pair of black sunglasses to amp up his look.

Earlier this month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Akshay Oberoi has joined the team of the anticipated movie and will be playing a key role. A source close to the development told us, “Akshay Oberoi has joined the cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. He’ll be playing one of the main supporting leads.”

Weeks ago, filmmaker-producer KJo took to his Instagram and dropped a video giving a peek into the muhurat puja to kickstart shooting for the movie. He penned in the captions, “JUST PURE LOVE!!!! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari’s shooting with their family begins. Send them love, blessings, and warm wishes for a journey filled with sunshine! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!”

Take a look:

For those who don't know, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles.

