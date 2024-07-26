EXCLUSIVE: Ulajh actor Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS why she decided to be part of spy thriller and it has Tirupati connection

Janhvi Kapoor seems to have a lot on her plate this year. She has already impressed the audience with her performance in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Currently, the young actress is all set for the release of her upcoming Hindi film, Ulajh.

On July 25, the actress sat down for an interesting chat wherein she also revealed the purpose of signing Sudhanshu Saria’s spy thriller. Read on!

Janhvi Kapoor reveals what lured her to star in Ulajh

With Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor is exploring a different genre of films. During an interview with Pinkvilla, when she was asked what led her to take on the movie, she spoke about a sign, and it has a Tirupati connection.

The Bawaal actress stated that when she first met the director Sudhanshu Saria, it was a very formal type of meeting. She added, “As an actor, you feel so thankful that people are considering you for different films. So, out of respect, sometimes you do the meeting."

She added, "I don’t even think that Sudhanshu thought, ‘This is the person who is going to be cast in our film.’ That’s because oftentimes what happens is, a studio meets a lot of actors and takes feelers, and then at the end, everything depends on one’s fate.”

Watch Janhvi’s full interview here:

Advertisement

Sharing more about her meeting with the helmer, she divulged, “It was a formality meeting and, in that meeting, also, the director was saying ‘I won’t give you the entire narration. I would just narrate to you the initial 20 minutes and then you can read the script and let me know.’ So, I was like, ‘That’s good. My time is not getting wasted.’”

But then Saria narrated the first 20-15 pages of the script, and she was hooked. “It has rarely happened that I was stunned at the narration. I wasn’t expecting what happened in the script and the story. So, I was thrilled in the narration.”

But she read the rest of the script on the flight to Tirupati. “I don’t know, I think we will know on August 2nd if this was really a sign or not, but in my head, I was like, ‘Oh, I read the script on my way to Tirupati, so this would be a good sign so I should do it.’ Ya, so that’s what happened.”

Advertisement

More about Ulajh

While Janhvi Kapoor is leading the movie, she is joined by Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in the key roles. Produced by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures, the film tells the tale of Suhana Bhatia, who tries to navigate through her personal and professional life. Ulajh is all set to release in theaters on August 2, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor shares how Sridevi inspired her to connect with audience; 'I saw the effect that mom's work had on people'