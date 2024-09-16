Jigra: Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh’s new BTS PICS from Chal Kudiye song will take your excitement to next level

Jigra is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The internet has been buzzing ever since it was announced that Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh will be collaborating on a song in the movie. New behind-the-scenes pictures from the track Chal Kudiye have now surfaced, which will take your excitement to the next level for this Ikk Kudi duo’s reunion.

Today, September 16, 2024, Diljit Dosanjh’s team’s Instagram handle shared BTS pictures from his upcoming song Chal Kudiye with Alia Bhatt. The renowned singer was seen in an all-white outfit, while Alia wore a black t-shirt and jeans. A drawing of siblings from Jigra was visible on her t-shirt. In one photo, they posed stylishly with the rest of the song’s crew.

There were some solo snaps of Diljit flaunting his look. In one picture, Alia and Diljit posed on the staircase, while another one showed them standing under the illuminated title of the film. A snapshot captured the duo in the middle of a conversation as they sat on their chairs. The last slide saw them greeting each other with folded hands.

Check out the post here!

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Can't wait,” while another wrote, “Excited pro max.” A user called them “Epic pair,” and many others conveyed their enthusiasm with red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Earlier, a teaser of the song Chal Kudiye was unveiled by the makers of Jigra. It consisted of a glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, with the words “Chal Kudiye, Uth Kudiye” being heard in the latter’s voice. The release date of the track is yet to be revealed, but it is set to drop very soon.

Jigra is a prison-break action thriller directed by Vasan Bala. Along with Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film stars Vedang Raina as her brother. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. It is slated to hit the silver screen on October 11, 2024.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor promises to reveal her character's name to fan but there’s a twist