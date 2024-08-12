John Abraham reveals ‘strict’ Aditya Chopra doesn’t show films to anyone except Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Whatever information I would…’

John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Yash Raj Productions’ Pathaan. Recently, the actor talked about the film’s producer Aditya Chopra, and revealed that he is very ‘strict’ reflecting on the film’s success. He also shared that the producer shows his films only to Shah Rukh Khan, and he would rely on the superstar for all the information about the film.

Pathaan was the biggest hit of 2023 that was led by Shah Rukh Khan and featured John Abraham in the role of an antagonist. During a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, the Vedaa actor was asked about the historic success of the film, which also marked King Khan’s comeback after a long hiatus.

In response to this, John recalled that he and the superstar were together on the first day of the film's release when they realized that the film was going to be a hit. He revealed that they shared happiness about the same.

John further continued by sharing, "Aditya Chopra is very strict. He doesn’t show his films to anyone, except Shah Rukh Khan! So, whatever information I would get, it would come to me from Shah Rukh. Before the film, I would call him and ask, ‘How is it?’ and he would tell me. He is very sweet. Our energies were fantastic.”

The actor walked down memory lane to the initial phase of his career. He shared that SRK was his judge and during Pathaan he was working with him. The actor mentioned that there was a lot of respect and love. He also heaped praises on the star, calling him extremely smart and an intelligent man. In addition to this, Abraham said that he is "very caring" and "cute" and they got along really well.

Pathaan was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and more in the key roles. In addition to this, the film also had a special appearance by Salman Khan.

For the unversed, Pathaan is the fourth film in the beloved YRF Spy-universe that consists of movies beginning with Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Following the release of Pathaan, Tiger 3 from the Universe was released in November 2023 led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

During the same conversation, John admitted being ignored by studio heads even years after being in the business. He disclosed that even to date he finds it difficult to assure producers to back him and trust in his filmmaking process. The actor shared that despite backing films like Vicky Donor, Batla House, and Madras Café, till today he has to convince studio heads that this is a different film, and they should consider funding his process.

“Till today they don’t have 100 percent faith, and they tell me that the budget is too much,” he said. The actor also clarified that he doesn’t belong to the clan of actors that charge much more than the movie’s budget and professed that his fees don’t put a load on any film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Vedaa. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee among others in the important roles.

The hard-core actioner will be released on August 15 and will lock horns with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein.

