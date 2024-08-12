Shah Rukh Khan says Aryan Khan looked like Jackie Chan when he was born: ‘I trained him in taekwondo assuming…’

Shah Rukh Khan recently graced the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. He was honored there with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard. During the interactive session, he talked about his favorite actor, Jackie Chan and revealed that when his son Aryan Khan was born, he felt that he looked like the international icon.

During the interactive conversation at the Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan talked extensively about his personal and professional life. He also talked about his favorite actor of all time, Jackie Chan. Heaping praise on him he called him "funny, physically amazing" and an actor who enacts well. The actor stated that he continues to inspire him.

In addition to this, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor went on to state that when Aryan Khan was born he found his resemblance to Jackie Chan.

He said, "When my first son was born, Aryan, I felt he looked like Jackie Chan. You know, when kids are born, they looks a bit like (makes facial expression). He's like Jackie Chan. He looked very Jackie Chan-ish to me. Then I trained him in taekwondo assuming he'll grow up to be Jackie Chan. I really wanted him to be Jackie Chan, I'm telling you honestly."

Advertisement

Furthermore, King Khan recalled meeting the international legend years a few years back in Saudi Arabia. He mentioned that he was sweet and humble as he expected him to be. The actor also reminded the international icon as he disclosed Chan had promised him a Chinese restaurant in partnership.

Shah Rukh also mentioned that he paid tribute to Jackie Chan highlighting multiple references in his 2011 superhero film Ra.One. He stated that Chan is one of his favorite actors of all time, along with the likes of Michael J Fox, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. Meanwhile, his son Aryan is all set to make his directorial debut with the web show, Stardom. The show is written and directed by the star kid.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the show will have Lakshya Lalwani among one of the main leads.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the idea of Aryan Khan eloping with Nysa; ‘I am just stressed…’