EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to start Jolly LLB 3 in Summer 2024; Subhash Kapoor begins prep

Pinkvilla was the first to report a year and a half back that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are coming together for Jolly LLB 3 with Subhash Kapoor as the director. We also reported that the film will go on floors in 2024 and hit the big screen in 2025. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Subhash Kapoor is all set to start shooting for Jolly LLB in Summer 2024 with the two leads, Akshay and Arshad.

Jolly vs Jolly on floors by May 2024

“It’s basically Jolly vs Jolly and the entire cast is excited to start shooting for this ambitious film for the Jolly LLB franchise. The team is still contemplating on two titled – Jolly LLB 3 or Jolly vs Jolly – and a call on the same will be taken closer to the announcement. The film is expected to kick off around May 2024 with a marathon schedule,” revealed a source close to the development. The film will be produced by Disney with Cape of Good Films. The banner owned by Akshay Kumar has already produced over 25 films with 15 plus successes, which is a tremendous track record on the production front.

Much like the earlier two films of the franchise, this one too is a comedy against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary. “This time, the face-off is between two Jolly’s played by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Subhash has cracked a script that utilizes the comic timing and camaraderie shared by two and is set to take the audience on a ride in cinema halls in 2025,” the source informed, quick to add that the makers will be shooting at real locations, side by side the sets.

Saurabh Shukla returns as judge in Jolly LLB 3

Subhash Kapoor has already started his prep work for the film, which includes recce and the casting process. “He plans to shoot a part of the film in Jaipur and is at present on the verge of locking the locations of the shoot. Apart from the two leads, Saurabh Shukla too will be joining the cast in a key role, much like the earlier two films. In fact, he will be the constant face of the franchise through the three parts as the judge, who has individually judged cases of both Jolly’s in the past,” the source shared.

While Akshay Kumar plays the part of Advocate Jagishwar Mishra aka. Jolly, Arshad will reprise the role of Jagdish Tyagi aka. Jolly. Details about the plot have been kept under wraps for now, but the film will tell another relevant case with humorous undertones. Before moving on to Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar will wrap up shooting for Welcome To The Jungle. He is also in talks for another big film to kick off either in March or July and we will be bringing an update on that shortly, once the things are on paper. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

