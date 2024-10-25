Do Patti Review: Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh starrer is an incoherent, flawed and problematic film centered around domestic abuse

Plot:

Saumya and Shailee (the grown-up characters are essayed by Kriti Sanon) are identical twins, who are orphaned at an early age. They are looked after by their caretaker whom they fondly call Maa ji. Saumya is diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, and thus she requires extra care and attention. Shailee finds herself unable to cope up with getting lesser love and attention than her sister. She spends a better part of her childhood, away from home, in the hostel. She returns home, years later, with a clear motive to take away everything from her sister; And that includes her new found lover Dhruv (Shaheer Sheikh), the son of a powerful minister who is a professional paraglider as well.

Will Saumya end up with Dhruv or will Shailee make Dhruv hers, to settle scores with her sister? How does Inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) find herself investigating a very risky case of domestic abuse involving Dhruv and his wife? Who is guilty and who is innocent? What's the significance of the title and the fact that Dhruv is a professional paraglider and his father is a powerful minister?

Watch Do Patti to find out.

What works for Do Patti

Do Patti's premise of a pair of twos (the two sisters) taking on an ace; a 'top guy' (Dhruv) is poetic. The title of the movie, thus sits really well. Kriti Sanon looks glamorous and is a treat to watch. Her chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh is crackling. The songs of the movie are peppy and melodious. Ranjhan is the pick of the songs. While the movie is all over the place, the effort to make a fast paced, saucy and engaging all quadrant film is visible and that's what filmmakers must strive towards.

What doesn't work for Do Patti

Do Patti is aimlessly written, with a lot of scenes having no significance to what the makers actually intend to say at the end of the film. The movie has no consistency whatsoever. The songs are very randomly placed. The movie tries to be an emotional sibling story, an investigation-thriller, a courtroom-drama and a strong social message film, all at the same time, and it succeeds in being neither, convincingly or comprehensively. The convenient story and the manufactured conflicts don't serve the film any good. The film goes on to justify a wrong judgement by the court in the most unhinged manner. It infact encourages and enables complainants to stage scenarios to prove themselves in court, and to get the desired verdict. For a topic as sensitive as domestic abuse, something so rash can't be normalised.

Watch the Do Patti trailer:

Performances in Do Patti:

Kriti Sanon in her double role of Saumya and Shailee is glamorous. She is able to create a clear distinction between both the characters. Kajol as Inspector VJ is alright. Her accent through the film feels forced, though. Shaheer Sheikh as Dhruv is convincing. He can be charming as well as haunting. He also has a good screen presence. Tanvi Azmi as Maa ji has the weirdest role to play, which makes her performance unconvincing. Other supporting actors in the movie like Brijendra Kala are alright.

Final Verdict of Do Patti:

Do Patti is a tone-deaf film and makers should have been more careful about what they are trying to justify and what message they are trying to put out. The aimlessness and inconsistency of the movie is another issue.

Do Patti, at best can be watched for its charming cast.

Do Patti is now streaming on Netflix.

