Mass Maharaja Ajay Devgn is making headlines for his latest release, Singham Again these days. The cop action drama directed by Rohit Shetty is holding up decently at the box office and is eyeing to emerge as the second biggest net grosser of Ajay Devgn's career at the Indian box office.

Released on Diwali 2024, Singham Again has collected Rs 223 crore net in its 18 days of release in India. The movie is looking to finish its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 240 crore net domestically. This is not an encouraging figure, to be honest, for such a heavy-budget movie. However, one cannot deny the fact that these are reasonably decent figures in a major clash scenario against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Other than the clash, Singham Again opened to mixed word-of-mouth which hampered its business to a major extent. The movie will end up emerging as a SEMI-HIT at the box office, securing the second spot among the biggest grossers of Ajay Devgn.

For the record, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior still holds the top spot among the top 10 Ajay Devgn films of all time in India. The Om Raut-directed movie scored a massive Rs 269.75 crore net during its release in 2020. The third spot belongs to much-celebrated Drishyam 2 which minted around Rs 233.50 crore net while Golmaal Again and Total Dhamaal rest at the fourth and fifth spots.

Top 10 Ajay Devgn films of all time at the Indian box office:

Movie Name Total Net India Collections Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Rs 269.75 crore Singham Again Rs 240 crore (expected) Drishyam 2 Rs 233.50 crore Golmaal Again Rs 205.50 crore Total Dhamaal Rs 150 crore Singham Returns Rs 140 crore Shaitaan Rs 148.50 crore Golmaal 3 Rs 108 crore Bol Bachchan Rs 100 crore Singham Rs 98.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.



