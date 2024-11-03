Singham Again: Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa calls him ‘fav hero’; actor’s reply is proof of their beautiful bond

Singham Again, which was released during the Diwali 2024 weekend, is creating havoc at the box office. The Cop Universe film, starring Ajay Devgn and a stellar ensemble cast, has received a lot of love from the audience. Ajay’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, gave a shoutout to the film and called him ‘fav hero.’ The actor’s reply is proof of their beautiful bond.

On November 2, 2024, Nysa Devgan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of a scene featuring Ajay Devgn in Singham Again. She was watching it on the big screen. Nysa said, “Ur fav hero’s fav hero (heart-eye emoji) @ajaydevgn.”

In response, Ajay reshared Nysa’s story and stated, “Your hero always (smiling face with halo emoji).”

Have a look at their stories!

Earlier, Ajay Devgn offered a peek into his Diwali celebrations with his family. In the photos, Kajol looked stunning in a dark green saree, while Nysa stood next to her in a yellow ethnic ensemble. Ajay had his arm around his son Yug, who was twinning with him in a green kurta. In the caption, Ajay wished everyone a happy Diwali.

Coming to Singham Again, the cast of the action film includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The story follows Bajirao Singham, who has to rescue his wife from a dangerous terrorist. The movie contains many references to the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty. It is the fifth installment in the Cop Universe and the sequel to Singham Returns. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty. The screenplay is written by Yunus Sajawal, Abhijeet Khuman, Kshitij Patwardhan, Sandeep Saket, Anusha Nandkumar, and Rohit Shetty.

After Singham Again, Ajay Devgn has a long lineup of movies, which the fans are excited about. These include the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2 with Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan, the action comedy Son of Sardaar 2, the crime thriller Raid 2, the fourth installment of the Dhamaal franchise, and many more.

