7 John Abraham comedy movies to have a day full of laughter

John Abraham is one of the most popular actors in the film fraternity, and he has been admired for his well-built physique, versatile performances, and candid attitude. Although his action-packed roles have impressed fans over the years, his comedy roles make him one of the best entertainers in Bollywood. John Abraham's comedy movies reflect his impeccable comic timing, situational sense of humor, hilarious antics, and effortless acting skills. They have become a fan favorite over the years, establishing him as one of the most popular actors in the film industry.

Are you looking to watch a film with some light-hearted comedy? If so, here is a list of 7 John Abraham comedy movies that guarantee a day full of laughter.

7 John Abraham comedy movies you must not miss

1. Garam Masala (2005)

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the first John Abraham comedy movies that gave a glimpse into his chemistry with Akshay Kumar in this genre was Garam Masala. It is based on the story of two photographers, Mac, played by Akshay Kumar, and Sam, played by John Abraham. They work hard to balance multiple relationships at the same time, which often leads them to funny consequences.

In the film, Abraham's role as Sam is that of a charming man who entices girls, but he has a mischievous glint in his personality that gels well with Kumar's chaotic situation. There are several situational comedy moments with Priyadarshan's comic genius, making it one of the fan-favorite John Abraham comedy films.

Advertisement

2. Dostana (2008)

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Cast: John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Where to Watch: Netflix

Whether John Abraham stars as the only male protagonist or with another co-star, he always draws attention to his performance. Dostana was no different when he, along with Abhishek Bachchan, pretends to be a gay couple to stay on rent in an apartment with Priyanka Chopra, which often leads to hilarious situations.

It is one of the most loved John Abraham comedy movies, thanks to its fresh take on humor and relationships. In the film, the Pathaan actor's toned body, impressive comic timings, and interesting chemistry with Bachchan make it an unforgettable experience.

3. Welcome Back (2015)

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: John Abraham, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan

IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

Where to Watch: JioCinema

John Abraham's comedy movie list is incomplete without the sequel to Akshay Kumar's comedy film Welcome Back. It featured John in the lead role of Ajju Bhai. He is a street-smart hustler who gets embroiled in a whirlwind of misunderstandings. There are several subtle comic comments, situational humor, and a talented cast, which makes it an unforgettable watch.

Advertisement

We also get a glimpse of John's ability to combine humor with action. Moreover, his interesting interactions with veteran actors Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor add to the film's comic charm, strengthening its place among John Abraham's funny movies.

4. Pagalpanti (2019)

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz

IMDb Rating: 3.2/10

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Another Anees Bazmee starrer for John, Pagalpanti, was a multi-starrer film in which he played the role of Raj Kishore. He is a man cursed with bad luck who, along with his friends, gets stuck in some ridiculous yet funny events.

Although the plot was chaotic, the actor's straight-faced humor and bond with other actors made it a contender for John Abraham's comedy movies list.

5. Housefull 2 (2012)

Director: Sajid Khan

Cast: John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Housefull 2 is another film that gives us an insight into Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's camaraderie. In the film, John plays the role of Max, a scheming but funny man trying to win over a wealthy family. He gets embroiled in some chaotic misunderstandings and hilarious confrontations with other actors that give us several laugh-out-loud moments. Housefull 2 remains one of the most entertaining John Abraham funny movies, thanks to its blend of slapstick humor and witty dialogues.

Advertisement

6. Desi Boyz (2011)

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Cast: John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Chitrangda Singh

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Desi Boyz, with a unique story, was another gem by Akshay and John. In the film, he plays the role of Nick, a man who, along with his friend Jerry (Akshay Kumar), becomes a male escort to make some decent earnings.

It involves them in several comedy sequences, which result in some heartfelt moments and showcase John's versatility. We also see the best of his bromance with Akshay Kumar, making it one of the standout John Abraham comedy movies.

7. Dishoom (2016)

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Cast: John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Dishoom was another John Abraham comedy movie with a mix of action and comedy. It featured several comic moments between John Abraham and Varun Dhawan, which are a treat to watch. In the film, Abraham plays the role of a stoic cop, Kabir, with deadpan humor that perfectly complements Varun's playful character, Junaid. It's a buddy cop comedy-drama film that ranks among one of the best John Abraham comedy movies.

Which one is your favorite John Abraham funny movie to watch?

ALSO READ: 7 best Suniel Shetty movies proving his acting brilliance